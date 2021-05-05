George Lopez bringing a street taco ghost kitchen to Atlanta

Another celebrity is bringing a virtual restaurant to Atlanta.
Comedian George Lopez is partnering with virtual restaurant company Nextbite to open George Lopez Tacos in several cities across the country, including Atlanta, on June 8. Other cities include Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle
“My street tacos are all about helping you rompe your routines and dinner expectations with a badass street taco experience that tastes damn delicious,” Lopez said in a prepared statement.
The menu will feature recipes developed by Lopez, made with “tender and slow-cooked meats, flavorful toppings and salsa sauces.”
The concept will operate out of the kitchen of existing restaurants looking for an additional revenue stream. Restaurant owners who are interested in becoming fulfillment partners for George Lopez Tacos can get more information here.
Delivery will be provided via third-party companies including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub.
George Lopez Tacos will join several other celebrity ghost kitchens in metro Atlanta including Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, which operates out of the kitchen of Bucca di Beppo in Alpharetta, Mariah’s Cookies from Mariah Carey, Hotbox from rapper Wiz Khalifa and Tyga Bites from rapper Tyga.
Lopez, who is best known for his eponymous sitcom, also hosted late-night show “Lopez Tonight” and has co-starred in several movies including “Valentine’s Day” and “Balls of Fury.”
