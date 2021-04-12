Il Localino closes in Atlanta after 20 years

Located at 467 North Highland Ave., Il Localino first opened its doors in 2000. The restaurant shared a statement regarding the closure with customers last week.

The statement cited “unforeseen circumstances” and thanked customers for “the outpouring of love and appreciation for our beloved restaurant and staff. The kind comments and memories that have flood into our inbox are the very reason that our hearts are so heavy while closing this chapter of our lives.”