Il Localino closes in Atlanta after 20 years

Pasta from Il Localino. / Il Localino Facebook page
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Longtime Italian restaurant Il Localino has closed in Inman Park.

Located at 467 North Highland Ave., Il Localino first opened its doors in 2000. The restaurant shared a statement regarding the closure with customers last week.

The statement cited “unforeseen circumstances” and thanked customers for “the outpouring of love and appreciation for our beloved restaurant and staff. The kind comments and memories that have flood into our inbox are the very reason that our hearts are so heavy while closing this chapter of our lives.”

The restaurant clarified that “Mama” Gale Parker or Professor Giovanni “are both healthy and well” after some patrons reached out with concerns.

“We aren’t sure what the future holds but we can promise you that we won’t be strangers,” the statement said. “Our passion for food, friends and making memories will not disappear as we close the doors of Il Localino. Rather, they will manifest in new ways as we continue to do what we love. Thank you for being a part of our Localino Family.”

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

