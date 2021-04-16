Check out the menu for Karv, bringing fast-casual Mediterranean food to Chamblee

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Meats from Karv. / Courtesy of Karv

All wraps are made with pita bread imported from Greece – “a totally different type of pita than what everybody’s used to,” Papadopoulos said -- or proteins and sauces can be served in a bowl over potatoes or rice.

For those with heartier appetites, main dishes include lamb chops, rotisserie chicken and a braised collard bowl, with family dinner options that come with a main dish, two sides and a sauce.

Though meats are the star of the menu, Karv also offers several vegetarian options, including soups and salads. The Horta, served bowl or wrap style, is made with spicy tzatziki, zucchini, mushrooms, red pepper, radish sprouts, quinoa, pickled red onion and radish and the collard bowl can be made as a vegetarian dish.

On the sweet side, Karv serves “Loukoubombs” from its Loukoubar. Loukoumades, described by Papadopoulos as “Greek baby doughnuts,” were renamed for Karv because “they’re so good, we call them the bomb.” They come in several flavors, including strawberry and white chocolate, kanella with cinnamon and sugar and classic with lemon honey with walnuts and cinnamon. Make the bombs extra sweet with a scoop of ice cream from Atlanta-based Yom.

Loukoubombs are part of the dessert offerings at Karv. / Courtesy of Karv

Wash everything down with a coffee drink made with Georgia-roasted Jittery Joe’s coffee, including Greek-influenced drinks like freddo espresso and Greek-style frappe. Once the restaurant gets its liquor license, look for beers from Atlanta’s Sweetwater Brewing Co. and a selection of wines.

The Karv space offers indoor seating for about 40 during the pandemic, with plans to expand to about 60 seats in the future, as well as patio seating.

Papadopoulos, who collaborated with former Eclipse de Luna executive chef Shan Holler on Karv’s menu, said Chamblee’s “growth and potential” make it an ideal location to launch Karv, in addition to the nostalgia factor: His parents owned the since-shuttered Athens Pizza #2 about a quarter of a mile down the street.

He said that while Athens Pizza and Karv are two distinct concepts, they’re also inextricably linked.

“As long as a Papadopoulos is involved, Athens Pizza will never be separate,” he said. “Karv isn’t a sister restaurant -- it’s Athens Pizza’s baby.”

Karv’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant will offer third-party delivery, as well as contactless takeout. Masks are required for employees and guests when not seated at their tables.

5126 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. karvkitchen.com/

