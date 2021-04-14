Vietnamese, chicken concepts to be part of Ponce City Market’s expanded Central Food Hall

Joining Nani’s will be a third location of Vietvana Phở Noodle House. Owned by husband and wife Dinh Tran and Khanh Dang, Vietvana specializes in phở and bánh mì, with rice noodles made in-house daily. Other menu items include bubble teas, crispy egg rolls, fried rice and soups. Vietvana opened its first location in Avondale Estates in 2019, with a second following in 2020 in Midtown.

Set to open early this summer, the first floor food hall expansion will take over the former Onward Reserve space (which has relocated to the second floor) and a former property management office. The aesthetic “will mirror the design of the main Central Food Hall with polished concrete floors, red accents, and elements honoring the character of the existing historic building, including exposed brick walls and open ceilings,” according to a press release.

Additional concepts will be announced in the coming months.

A major expansion was announced for Ponce City Market in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include recently opened Bar Vegan, Pizza Jeans and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton. Salad chain Sweetgreen is slated to open its first Georgia location in Ponce City Market this year.

A representative for Ponce City Market did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

