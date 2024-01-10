Boys Basketball Roundup – January 9, 2024

Recently on Dec. 30, Lilburn Providence Christian squared off with Buford in a basketball game.

Atlanta Therrell carves slim margin over Atlanta Drew Charter

Atlanta Therrell topped Atlanta Drew Charter 37-35 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Recently on Jan. 5, Atlanta Drew Charter squared off with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a basketball game.

Bremen slips past Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Bremen posted a narrow 58-54 win over Chickamauga Gordon Lee at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High on Jan. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Dacula darts by Lawrenceville Mountain View

Dacula dismissed Lawrenceville Mountain View by a 78-40 count during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Dacula took on Fort Walton Beach on Dec. 29 at Fort Walton Beach High School.

Dacula Hebron Christian defeats Watkinsville Oconee County

Dacula Hebron Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Watkinsville Oconee County 73-47 Tuesday on Jan. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Watkinsville Oconee County faced off against Johnston Francis Hugh Wardlaw and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Alpharetta St Francis on Jan. 3 at Alpharetta St Francis High School.

Dalton Coahulla Creek overwhelms Rossville Ridgeland

Dalton Coahulla Creek unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rossville Ridgeland 77-41 Tuesday on Jan. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Douglasville South Paulding slips past Douglasville New Manchester

Douglasville South Paulding posted a narrow 70-65 win over Douglasville New Manchester on Jan. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Dallas Paulding County.

Fairburn Landmark Christian crushes Atlanta McNair

Fairburn Landmark Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Atlanta McNair 68-31 Tuesday in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Fort Valley Peach County slips past Warner Robins Northside

Fort Valley Peach County posted a narrow 55-46 win over Warner Robins Northside in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Recently on Dec. 30, Fort Valley Peach County squared off with Canton Sequoyah in a basketball game.

Gainesville Chestatee grinds out close victory over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Gainesville Chestatee posted a narrow 57-48 win over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 9.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Gainesville Chestatee faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Gainesville Lakeview Academy on Dec. 27 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

Gainesville North Hall slips past Gainesville East Forsyth

Gainesville North Hall topped Gainesville East Forsyth 80-75 in a tough tilt at Gainesville East Forsyth on Jan. 9 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Gainesville North Hall opened with a 19-16 advantage over Gainesville East Forsyth through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Broncos with a 33-32 lead over the Trojans heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-23 edge.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

Recently on Dec. 27, Gainesville North Hall squared off with Gainesville East Hall in a basketball game.

Johns Creek Northview dominates Marietta Kell in convincing showing

Johns Creek Northview dominated Marietta Kell 53-31 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Recently on Dec. 28, Marietta Kell squared off with Baxter Harlan County in a basketball game.

Jonesboro escapes close call with Atlanta Woodward Academy

Jonesboro posted a narrow 67-60 win over Atlanta Woodward Academy in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last time Jonesboro and Atlanta Woodward Academy played in a 72-62 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Marietta Pope earns narrow win over Roswell

Marietta Pope topped Roswell 51-44 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Recently on Jan. 2, Roswell squared off with Canton Creekview in a basketball game.

Snellville Shiloh dominates Cumming North Forsyth

Snellville Shiloh controlled the action to earn an impressive 70-45 win against Cumming North Forsyth in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last time Snellville Shiloh and Cumming North Forsyth played in a 57-52 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 3, Snellville Shiloh squared off with Mt Airy Habersham Central in a basketball game.

Suwanee Lambert sprints past Cumming South Forsyth

Suwanee Lambert eventually beat Cumming South Forsyth 69-56 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Last season, Cumming South Forsyth and Suwanee Lambert squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Recently on Jan. 3, Suwanee Lambert squared off with Lawrenceville Mountain View in a basketball game.

Tunnel Hill Northwest tops Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Tunnel Hill Northwest scored early and often to roll over Dalton Southeast Whitfield County 71-49 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

