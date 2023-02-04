Gainesville North Hall hustles by Gainesville East Forsyth

No quarter was granted as Gainesville North Hall blunted Gainesville East Forsyth’s plans 76-57 on February 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
Gainesville North Hall drew first blood by forging a 19-14 margin over Gainesville East Forsyth after the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a tight 33-26 gap over the Broncos at the half.
Gainesville North Hall pulled to a 52-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans held on with a 24-23 scoring edge in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.