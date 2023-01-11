ajc logo
X

Jonesboro collects victory over Atlanta Woodward Academy

Sports
By Sports Bot
10 minutes ago

Playing with a winning hand, Jonesboro trumped Atlanta Woodward Academy 72-62 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on January 10.

Recently on December 30, Jonesboro squared off with Murrells Inlet St James in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs’ golden age: Latest title makes them hungry for more
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
11h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech falls in overtime to Notre Dame
1h ago
The Latest

Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal triumphs in strong showing over Martinez Augusta...
10m ago
Martinez Augusta Christian takes down Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal
10m ago
Atlanta Marist thumps Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic in punishing decision
1h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
22h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
5h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top