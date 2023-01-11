Cumming South Forsyth pockets slim win over Suwanee Lambert

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Cumming South Forsyth chalked up in tripping Suwanee Lambert 62-59 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The first quarter gave Cumming South Forsyth a 16-12 lead over Suwanee Lambert.
The War Eagles registered a 31-24 advantage at halftime over the Longhorns.
Suwanee Lambert took the lead 47-44 to start the final quarter.
The War Eagles pulled off a stirring 18-12 final quarter to trip the Longhorns.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
