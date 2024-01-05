Douglasville South Paulding rides to cruise-control win over Dallas Paulding County

Douglasville South Paulding raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 80-51 win over Dallas Paulding County for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Dallas Paulding County High on Jan. 4.
Recently on Dec. 23, Douglasville South Paulding squared off with Blythewood in a basketball game.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.