Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff comes up short in matchup with Gainesville Lakeview Academy

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Gainesville Lakeview Academy knocked off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 63-52 on Dec. 27 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against McDonough and Gainesville Lakeview Academy took on Duluth on Dec. 19 at Duluth High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

