Snellville Shiloh records thin win against Cumming North Forsyth

It wasn’t exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Snellville Shiloh had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cumming North Forsyth 57-52 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Cumming North Forsyth authored a promising start, taking a 20-11 advantage over Snellville Shiloh at the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Raiders controlled the pace, taking a 37-27 lead into intermission.
Cumming North Forsyth had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Snellville Shiloh 49-39.
The Generals put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning an 18-3 edge in the fourth quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
