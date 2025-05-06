Pedro Amador returning to Atlanta United’s starting lineup has resulted in an increase in attacks down the team’s left side.
Before Amador returned to the starting lineup April 12 against New England, 36% of the team’s goals came from the left side of the field. The goal percentage has increased to 42% in the four matches since. Atlanta United has scored 12 goals — two were own-goals and another came from a penalty kick. The team (2-5-4) will play at Chicago (3-4-4) on Saturday.
“Pedro is a very big part of what we do going forward, especially down the left side, when you have someone with his quality and ability to put crosses in the box,” winger Jay Fortune said.
Amador has six key passes, with three crosses, in the past four matches. He has nine key passes and four crosses in seven appearances this season.
Fortune has started two of the past three matches on the left wing, producing two chances created and 0.13 expected goals. He’s naturally a central midfielder but said his father trained him to be able to play anywhere.
Fortune said he feels he has a good connection with Amador because he tends to drift left when he plays as a central midfielder. Amador was supposed to meet with journalists Tuesday but was unavailable.
Fortune said he has been working on improving his crossing and his finishing to better play as a winger.
“I’m just trying to improve every time I go out there and in training, just to try and help the team offensively and defensively,” he said. “I think I’m able to go up and down quite a bit. If I’m put there, going forward more often, just try and get more and more comfortable.”
Club World Cup
Chelsea will play the winner of a playoff between Club America and LAFC in a Club World Cup group stage match in Atlanta on June 16. The playoff is scheduled for May 31 in Los Angeles.
Chelsea was supposed to host León, but it was denied entry into the tournament by FIFA because its owners also own Pachuca, which will remain in the Club World Cup. The owners appealed, which was denied Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Each participant in the Club World Cup will receive a minimum of $9.55 million.
Club America was elevated into the playoff because it was the top-ranked team in the Club World Cup confederation ranking at the end of the 2024 edition of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. LAFC was elevated because it was runner-up to León in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Chelsea defeated Club America 3-0 last year in a friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Chelsea has played in Atlanta six times. Club America has played five times.
Atlanta United has hosted LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1
April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0
April 19 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 0
April 26 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 0
May 3 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Julian Alexander/Atlanta United
Atlanta United’s inability to play hard for a full game costs it again
Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila, when asked about how to deal the team's offensive lulls, said: "If I knew, then I would do something to fix it at once."
Atlanta United ends scoreless streak, but winless skid reaches five
Miguel Almiron scored in the 20th minute against Nashville SC to end Atlanta United's franchise-record 363-minute scoreless streak. Daniel Lovitz scored for Nashville.
Atlanta United working to stop the ‘thunder’
The emotional state of the team dominated Friday’s interviews with Atlanta United coach Ronny Deila and captain Brad Guzan.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention
A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.
Judge grants bond for man accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Cobb Walmart
A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.
Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race
The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.