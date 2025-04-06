Atlanta United defensive breakdowns, offensive issues prove costly in draw with Dallas

“We should have killed this game,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We should have more clear cut chances, also, because we have so much around their box.”

Atlanta United’s (2-2-3) offense put just two shots on goal, one a successful penalty kick by Miguel Almiron in the first half, in front of an announced attendance of 41,984. The attack had some bright moments -- several crosses zipped or floated across Dallas’ goal -- but the important end product was consistently missing. The team took 11 shots and created seven chances.

“I think today was a good game because we create a of opportunity to finish the game just the only thing I can say we need to have that killer instinct,” striker Emmanuel Latte Lath said. “Don’t feel sorry for nobody. Just kill the game.”

Atlanta United’s defense was its own undoing. It continued a season-long trend of individual mistakes that lead to goals, this time resulting in Dallas’ tying goal in the second half. The team has blown leads in four matches. Dallas also put just two shots on goal.

“They get one chance, they score on it,” Deila said.

Deila, without centerback Derrick Williams (hamstring) and fullback Pedro Amador (quadriceps), and with Alexey Miranchuk (adductor) on the bench, selected Latte Lath at striker, Almiron, Saba Lobjanidze, Xande Silva, Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz in the midfield, Matthew Edwards and Brooks Lennon at fullback, Stian Gregersen and Luis Abram at centerback, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Almiron gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute with a penalty kick won by Latte Lath, who was pulled down by Dallas’ Osaze Urhoghide as both players competed to control a pass played over the top by Muyumba. Atlanta United had tried to complete that pass several times previously. The goal was Almiron’s second this season and moved him into a tie for second place on the team’s all-time scoring list (24) with Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis. Almiron’s 23 goals in regular season matches are tied for second with Almada.

Atlanta United finished the half with six shots, one on goal, and three chances created for 1.1 expected goals. Dallas finished with five shots, one on goal, and four chances created for 0.4 expected goals.

Atlanta United unsuccessfully pressed for a second goal in the first few minutes of the second half.

Dallas tied the match 1-1 on a goal by Petar Musa in the 61st minute. The sequence started with a giveaway by Guzan. Two more players missed a tackle. Dallas moved the ball to a spot 20 yards from goal. Gregersen allowed Musa to get in front of him inside the 18-yard box. Musa received the ball, turned and shot. Gregersen blocked the first but the ball went back to Musa, who blasted the second over Guzan and into the roof of the net.

“We can talk about attacking or we can talk about defending, but overall, we should create more,” Deila said. “We should avoid that good chance they had because that was straight to the center that we’re talking about the whole week.”

Deila made four changes in the 66th minute, subbing on Ronald Hernandez for Edwards, Jay Fortune for Slisz, Noah Cobb for Gregersen and Miranchuk for Silva. Almiron moved to left wing with Miranchuk becoming the attacking midfielder. Jamal Thiare came on in the 88th minute in place of Lobjanidze. Thiare immediately put a header wide from a cross by Miranchuk.

It was an example of the lack of execution that affected the offense all game.

“When we play quickly, they have to defend, so again, it’s our top level is good and our bottom level is still too low,” Deila said.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, FC Dallas 1

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple