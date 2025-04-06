Atlanta United defensive breakdowns, offensive issues prove costly in draw with Dallas

At one point late in the second half, with Atlanta United moving the ball back and front in front of Dallas’ 18-yard box while trying to find the goal that would break a 1-1 tie, a frustrated young Atlanta United supporter screamed, “Take the shot.”
They didn’t. Its offense lacking a finishing instinct, and a defense that again hurt itself, Atlanta United lost a chance to create momentum during its three-game homestand and settled for a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta United wanted to take nine points from the three matches. With the draw, it failed to take advantage of last week’s 4-3 win against New York City FC and has dropped seven points from its five home matches. The stand will end next week against New England.
“We should have killed this game,” manager Ronny Deila said. “We should have more clear cut chances, also, because we have so much around their box.”
Atlanta United’s (2-2-3) offense put just two shots on goal, one a successful penalty kick by Miguel Almiron in the first half, in front of an announced attendance of 41,984. The attack had some bright moments -- several crosses zipped or floated across Dallas’ goal -- but the important end product was consistently missing. The team took 11 shots and created seven chances.
“I think today was a good game because we create a of opportunity to finish the game just the only thing I can say we need to have that killer instinct,” striker Emmanuel Latte Lath said. “Don’t feel sorry for nobody. Just kill the game.”
Atlanta United’s defense was its own undoing. It continued a season-long trend of individual mistakes that lead to goals, this time resulting in Dallas’ tying goal in the second half. The team has blown leads in four matches. Dallas also put just two shots on goal.
“They get one chance, they score on it,” Deila said.
Deila, without centerback Derrick Williams (hamstring) and fullback Pedro Amador (quadriceps), and with Alexey Miranchuk (adductor) on the bench, selected Latte Lath at striker, Almiron, Saba Lobjanidze, Xande Silva, Tristan Muyumba and Bartosz Slisz in the midfield, Matthew Edwards and Brooks Lennon at fullback, Stian Gregersen and Luis Abram at centerback, and Brad Guzan in goal.
Almiron gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute with a penalty kick won by Latte Lath, who was pulled down by Dallas’ Osaze Urhoghide as both players competed to control a pass played over the top by Muyumba. Atlanta United had tried to complete that pass several times previously. The goal was Almiron’s second this season and moved him into a tie for second place on the team’s all-time scoring list (24) with Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis. Almiron’s 23 goals in regular season matches are tied for second with Almada.
Atlanta United finished the half with six shots, one on goal, and three chances created for 1.1 expected goals. Dallas finished with five shots, one on goal, and four chances created for 0.4 expected goals.
Atlanta United unsuccessfully pressed for a second goal in the first few minutes of the second half.
Dallas tied the match 1-1 on a goal by Petar Musa in the 61st minute. The sequence started with a giveaway by Guzan. Two more players missed a tackle. Dallas moved the ball to a spot 20 yards from goal. Gregersen allowed Musa to get in front of him inside the 18-yard box. Musa received the ball, turned and shot. Gregersen blocked the first but the ball went back to Musa, who blasted the second over Guzan and into the roof of the net.
“We can talk about attacking or we can talk about defending, but overall, we should create more,” Deila said. “We should avoid that good chance they had because that was straight to the center that we’re talking about the whole week.”
Deila made four changes in the 66th minute, subbing on Ronald Hernandez for Edwards, Jay Fortune for Slisz, Noah Cobb for Gregersen and Miranchuk for Silva. Almiron moved to left wing with Miranchuk becoming the attacking midfielder. Jamal Thiare came on in the 88th minute in place of Lobjanidze. Thiare immediately put a header wide from a cross by Miranchuk.
It was an example of the lack of execution that affected the offense all game.
“When we play quickly, they have to defend, so again, it’s our top level is good and our bottom level is still too low,” Deila said.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2
March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3
April 5 Atlanta United 1, FC Dallas 1
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
