Latte Lath, Mosquera lift Atlanta United to season-opening win

They helped the team overcome key mistakes that resulted in Montreal scoring two goals that looked like many others allowed since 2019. One came from odd decisions by defenders. The other came from a corner kick.

Deila’s first lineup featured all of the team’s important offseason acquisitions with Latte Lath, bought for $22 million in the recent window, midfielders Miguel Almiron, bought for $11 million in the recent window, Alexey Miranchuk, bought last year for $14 million, Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich, fullbacks Ronald Hernandez and Matthew Edwards, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Luis Abram, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who became the first player in club history to appear in 200 regular season matches.

Latte Lath and Klich were making their first starts. Almiron was making his first start since he left the club after 2018. Edwards was making his second-ever start and he became the 11th Homegrown to start a league match for the club.

Latte Lath’s first flash came in the fifth minute when he ran onto a long pass, cut inside onto his left foot, created space and hammered a left-footed shot toward the lower right corner. The shot was saved.

Almiron was next in the seventh minute with a mazy run from the right that included a 1-2 pass with Lobjanidze and ended with a defender chopping him down and giving Atlanta United a free kick about 30 yards from goal in the center of the pitch. The free kick taken by Miranchuk was deflected.

Atlanta United put together numerous pretty passing sequences but couldn’t beat goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois.

Atlanta United got its lead from a set piece when Latte Lath headed in a corner kick taken by Lobjanidze in the 42nd minute. Lotte Lath was unmarked about six yards from goal. He became the eighth player to score in his Atlanta United debut.

Atlanta United finished the half with nine shots, five on goal, with an expected goals of 1.2, to Montreal’s three, one and 0.5.

In a flashback to last season, when unforced errors were plentiful for Atlanta United, Montreal tied the match at 1 in the 47th minute in part because of three mistakes, one when any of the midfielders failed to win a ball near midfield, followed by poor decisions by Abram and Gregersen. Abram was beaten by Prince Owusu and failed to chase him after he got away. Gregersen sprinted over and dove with an outstretched leg at Owusu, who was still yards away. With no one near him, and standing in the 18-yard box, Owusu had time to float a cross to Nathan Saliba at the back post for an easy header.

Montreal came close to scoring two more times in the 60th and 61st minutes with shots that flew inches past each upright of Guzan’s goal.

After nervously starting the half, Latte Lath struck again, this time pouncing on a loose ball six yards from goal, to give Atlanta United a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute. Hernandez chipped a pass over Montreal’s back line and into the center of the 18-yard box to Almiron, who headed it toward the goal. Sorios came out to collect the loose ball but collided with teammate Luca Petrasso before he could control Almiron’s attempted pass. The ball fell to Latte Lath.

Montreal tied the match at 2 in the 71st minute on a goal by Owusu on a corner kick. The ball was played to the back post, where former Atlanta United player George Campbell beat Gregersen to the ball and headed it back across goal for Owusu to tap in.

Gregersen, Klich and Lobjanidze were subbed off for Derrick Williams, Jay Fortune and Mosquera in the 83rd minute.

Almiron’s assist on Mosquera’s goal made him the fourth player in club history to reach 50 goal contributions in regular-season matches.

Montreal’s Sunusi Abrahim missed a close-ranger header in stoppage time that should have tied the match at 3. He hit the crossbar with a shot a few seconds later.