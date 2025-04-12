Atlanta United off to worst start in franchise history

“I say again, it’s crazy that we come out here with nothing,” manager Ronny Deila said. “A draw, OK. To lose, I don’t think we deserved this.”

Atlanta United, which had two goals against the Revs called back for offsides, has scored one goal in its past 186 minutes. It came from a penalty kick in last week’s draw with NYCFC. The hosts had several chances blocked or saved in the final minutes against New England.

With all three Designated Players in its lineup against the Revs, Atlanta United put six shots on goal from its 19 attempts. They created an expected goals total of 2.8.

“Just not finishing our chances,” said fullback Brooks Lennon, who tied for the team lead with Alexey Miranchuk by creating four of the team’s 13 chances. “I don’t know how many chances we had tonight, but we just didn’t put it in the back of the net. And that’s what caused the result.”

Deila’s lineup was composed of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, midfielders Miranchuk, Miguel Almiron, Saba Lobjanidze, Bartosz Slisz and Tristan Muyumba, fullbacks Lennon and Pedro Amador, centerbacks Stian Gregersen and Luis Abram, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Atlanta United had a goal scored by Almiron in the 28th minute taken off because of offsides on a teammate during the build up.

Not only did New England receive a break from the disallowed goal, but it also took advantage by grabbing a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute on Gil’s penalty kick. The foul was called against Latte Lath, who ran over Gil from behind near the top of the 18-yard box.

“It’s a soft penalty, but he knew exactly what he’s doing in that situation,” Guzan said of Gil. “A rash challenge, and you let him go to the spot. And so in that moment, we’ve got to be wiser.”

The Revs missed a chance to take a 2-0 lead a minute later when Peyton Miller, left open in the 18-yard box, put his shot over Guzan’s goal. Ignatius Ganago’s point-blank header was saved by Guzan seconds later.

Atlanta United finished the half with six shots, two on goal, one chance created and an expected goals of 1.3. New England finished with nine shots, five on goal, zero chances created and an expected goals of 1.2.

The best example of Atlanta United’s inability to threaten New England happened early in the first half. Lobjanidze had the ball streaking down the right. Three teammates were crashing into the 18-yard box, something that Deila said didn’t happen enough in the last match. Instead of waiting on them to finish their runs, Lobjanidze went ahead and hit a low cross through the box, too far ahead for anyone to reach. Had he waited a half-second, it might have found a teammate.

Deila said he was unhappy with the team’s play in the final 20 minutes of the half.

“I think we gave them too much, (we were) all over the place,” he said.

Lobjanidze was replaced by Noah Cobb to start the second half as part of the adjustment to regain control. Atlanta United switched from two to three centerbacks, pushing Lennon and Amador into wingbacks.

The move put New England under pressure. Latte Lath appeared to score in the 46th minute but the goal was called back because he was offsides.

Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich and Xande Silva replaced Slisz, Muyumba and Amador in the 74th minute. Jamal Thiare replaced Abram in the 84th minute. Thiare hit the upright with a header in the 85th minute. A volley by Almiron was saved in the 86th minute.

The team’s start surpasses its previous worst of 10 points from eight matches, set in 2020.

“I don’t have the answer, but we lost, and that’s a fact,” Muyumba said. “We have to keep going and try to win the next game away, but we missed a big opportunity to get three points today and we are completely disappointed, and I think we feel a lot of frustration.”