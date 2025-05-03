Atlanta United finally scores but settles for draw with Nashville

Almiron’s goal moved him into second on the franchise’s all-time regular season scoring list (24), breaking a tie with Thiago Almada. The assist, provided by Brooks Lennon, also made him the franchise’s leader (40) across all competitions. Lennon was tied with Julian Gressel.

The draw, in front of an announced attendance of 41,893, extended Atlanta United’s (2-5-4) franchise-worst start, its winless streak to five matches and its home record to 2-2-3.

Manager Ronny Deila tweaked the lineup, starting Almiron as the attacking midfielder with Alexey Miranchuk dropping to a deeper midfield role. It was the first time this season that the two started a match in those positions. Emmanuel Latte Lath started at striker with Saba Lobjanidze on the right wing and Jay Fortune on the left. Mateusz Klich started beside Miranchuk with Bartosz Slisz dropping to the bench. Lennon and Pedro Amador were the fullbacks, Derrick Williams, back from a hamstring injury, and Luis Abram were the centerbacks, and Brad Guzan was in goal.

The moves were necessary because Atlanta United was coming off three consecutive shutouts. Deila needed something to try to spark the offense. Miranchuk had been successful playing in a deeper role at Cincinnati and in spot minutes within other matches. Almiron, signed as a winger, consistently would drift inside and occupy the same spaces as Miranchuk. Deila had twice mentioned that Almiron’s drifting was an issue.

Then came a goal. Finally, a goal.

Lennon put in a low cross that Almiron turned into the goal from 3 yards away. It gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute and snapped its franchise-record scoreless streak at 363 minutes. It was Almiron’s third goal and Lennon’s second assist.

“Individual accomplishments are always great to have, and they come with team success as well,” Lennon said. “So I’m hoping to get this team where it belongs and get us up into the playoff spots.”

It seemed that, with the goal, Atlanta United’s intensity dropped.

Atlanta United finished the half with four shots, two on goal, from three chances created and an expected goals total of 0.8. Nashville finished with two shots, neither on goal, from two chances created and an expected goals total of 1.0.

“We have to be able to play more than just one good half,” Almiron said. “We have to be consistent and try and play that way for the whole 90 minutes.”

Nashville tied the match at 1 in the 66th minute on a goal by Daniel Lovitz, who got in front of Amador at the near post to one-time a right-footed shot across the goal and into the lower left corner.

“It’s frustrating,” Williams said. “I think we played really well for 35 minutes, and then rest of the game couldn’t get pressure the ball, definitely time on the ball to do whatever they want, just pushing us back further and further.”

Deila subbed in Slisz and Edwin Mosquera for Klich and Lobjanidze in the 67th minute. Mosquera slotted in on the left, Fortune dropped into the central midfield and Miranchuk moved out to the right.

Nashville continued to dominate possession. Guzan was forced to make three difficult saves, one a dive to his left, the other when he came out of the goal to stop a one-on-one, and the last with his right leg, hockey-style, after the 70th minute.

When Atlanta United was able to control the ball, it couldn’t produce much to threaten Nashville. The Five Stripes didn’t put a shot on goal in the second half.

Evidence of its dominance: Nashville completed 280 passes in Atlanta United’s half of the field, including 120 in Atlanta United’s defensive third. Atlanta United finished with 122 passes in Nashville’s half and 56 in its defensive third.

Nashville had twice as many shots (12-5), and more than twice as many shots on goal (5-2). Nashville created nine chances to Atlanta United’s four.

“In the end, we didn’t deserve to win because they had their chances in the second half,” Deila said.