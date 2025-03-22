Late goal lifts Atlanta United to draw with Cincinnati

CINCINNATI -- Atlanta United gave up two second-half goals but was saved by Saba Lobjanidze forcing an own goal in the 88th minute to draw Cincinnati 2-2 on Saturday at TQL Stadium.
Emmanuel Latte Lath’s team-leading fourth goal gave Atlanta United a 1-0 lead early in the second half. Cincinnati tied the match on a deflected free kick and got its second goal five minutes later following several mistakes by Atlanta United defenders, continuing a theme. Both goals were scored by Evander.
His team facing its second consecutive road loss, Lobjanidze hit a low cross that Alvas Powell stretched to clear at the near post. Instead, he turned the ball into his net. It was Atlanta United’s first point from a road match but the team may have lost starting midfielder Tristan Muyumba to an injury. Atlanta United (1-2-2) will host NYCFC on March 29.
The offense, with just three starters and two Designated Players in the starting 11, put four shots on goal. The defense, missing four centerbacks, withstood seven shots on goal from Cincinnati.
Missing eight players who have logged minutes, manager Ronny Deila’s unconventional starting 11 featured Latte Lath at striker, Alexey Miranchuk, Xande Silva, making his first start this season, and Lobjanidze, moving from the left side to the right, in the midfield, with Muyumba and Homegrown Will Reilly, making his first start. Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador were the fullbacks, with Derrick Williams and Homegrown Matthew Edwards, normally a fullback, as the centerbacks. Brad Guzan started in goal. Among those out were winger Miguel Almiron, midfielder Bartosz Slisz, and centerbacks Stian Gregersen, Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales and Luis Abram.
Cincinnati was also without key striker Kevin Denkey, who was away for national team duty with Togo, and centerbacks Miles Robinson (illness) and Gilberto Flores (red card suspension).
Despite the patchwork back lines, neither team consistently threatened. Atlanta United’s first shot on goal didn’t happen until the 35th minute.
Atlanta United’s lineup took another hit when Muyumba was stretchered off in the 40th minute. He had made a successful lunging tackle, got up to chase the play, and then collapsed on the turf. Trainers came out and looked at his right leg. Cayman Togashi came on as a second striker with Deila switching to a 4-2-2-2.
Atlanta United finished the half with one shot on goal from nine attempts, to Cincinnati’s three from five. Atlanta United created seven chances and finished with 1.3 expected goals, to Cincinnati’s four and 0.3.
Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute on a goal by Latte Lath. Togashi smartly took a quick throw-in to Lobjanidze, who was sprinting into space behind Cincinnati’s back line. He played a cross back to Latte Lath, whose one-timed left-footer went into the left corner. It was the second assist for Lobjanidze and first for Togashi. The goal was the team’s second in its past 325 minutes.
Cincinnati tied the match at 1 on a deflected free kick by Evander in the 70th minute. He won the free kick from a mistimed tackle by Edwards about 24 yards from goal in the middle of the pitch.
Cincinnati took a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute on Evander’s second goal. The sequence started with an Atlanta United turnover from a throw-in in its defensive third. That turnover was followed by a missed tackle, which allowed Evander an open shot from 12 yards.
