Atlanta United shut out for third consecutive match

Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of striker Jamal Thiare, in for the suspended Emmanuel Latte Lath, midfielders Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze on the left and Miguel Almiron on the right, Bartosz Slisz and Mateusz Klich centrally, Pedro Amador and Brooks Lennon as the fullbacks, Luis Abram and Noah Cobb as the centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal. The Slisz/Klich pairing, which Deila preferred in the season-opener, was used for the third time this season. Injuries to Klich and Slisz getting called up by Poland prevented it from happening more frequently. It was Cobb’s second start. Centerbacks Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen, the preferred pairing, were out with injuries.

Orlando took a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute when, after a review of a foul by Slisz on Luis Muriel in the 37th minute, who converted the penalty kick. The penalty kick happened when Slisz tried to avoid tackling Muriel from behind but still made contact. The lead came on Orlando’s second shot on goal. Atlanta United had yet to put a shot on goal.

Atlanta United finished the half with three shots, none on goal, from zero chances created and an expected goals total of 0.3. Orlando finished with five shots, two on goal from zero chances created and an expected goals total of 1.3.

Orlando missed a chance to take a 2-0 lead in the opening seconds of the second half but didn’t miss when it got another chance in the 51st minute. Alex Freeman buried a shot through Abram’s legs and into the lower right corner. He was played in by Marco Pasalic. Orlando won the ball from an Atlanta United turnover about 35 yards from goal when Almiron hit a very hard pass to Lennon, who was just a few feet away.

Edwin Mosquera replaced Lobjanidze in the 65th minute.

Orlando increased its lead to 3-0 in the 67th minute on a long-range shot by Pasalic, who intercepted an errant clearance by Cobb about 40 yards from goal, dribbled forward and hit a left-footed effort that Guzan may not have been able to see, based upon his lack of reaction.