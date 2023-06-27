Two Atlanta United players make MLS All-Star team

Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and attacking midfielder Thiago Almada were named Tuesday to the MLS All-Star team.

The league announced the roster of players that will take on Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Giakoumakis has scored 10 goals in his first season with Atlanta United. He was selected by All-Star team manager Wayne Rooney. Almada has seven goals and a league-leading nine assists. He was voted in. It’s the first MLS All-Star team selection for both players.

Twelve players on roster was selected by a combination of voting by supporters, players and journalists. Twelve players were selected by Rooney, D.C. United’s manager. Two more were selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The All-Star roster, including name (team/how selected)

Goalkeepers: Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC/voted in), Tyler Miller (D.C. United/coach’s selection) and Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution/coach).

Defenders: Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati/voted), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC/voted), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC/coach), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati/voted), Tim Parker (St. Louis City SC/coach), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls/coach) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC/voted).

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (Cincinnati/voted), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United/voted), Mathieu Choiniere (Montreal/commissioner’s selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston/coach), José Martínez (Philadelphia/coach), Aidan Morris (Columbus/voted), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville/voted), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy/coach) and Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus/coach).

Forwards: Christian Benteke (D.C. United/coach), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC/voted), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose/coach), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas/voted), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United/coach), Kei Kamara (Chicago/commissioner) and Jordan Morris (Seattle/voted).

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA