Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at NYCFC, and SheBelieves Cup

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews two matches: Atlanta United’s at NYCFC and the U.S. women’s against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

You’ll hear from Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Caleb Wiley, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz, as well as from U.S. women’s players Alex Morgan, Emily Sonnett, Abby Dahlkemper and Sam Coffey.

Roberson also interviews Jason Longshore, who will attempt to cover both matches, and former U.S. women’s national team standout Shannon Boxx, who will analyze the SheBelieves Cup.