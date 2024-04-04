Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at NYCFC, and SheBelieves Cup

United States supporters chant during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League semifinals soccer match between the U.S. and Jamaica, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By
11 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews two matches: Atlanta United’s at NYCFC and the U.S. women’s against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You’ll hear from Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Caleb Wiley, Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz, as well as from U.S. women’s players Alex Morgan, Emily Sonnett, Abby Dahlkemper and Sam Coffey.

Roberson also interviews Jason Longshore, who will attempt to cover both matches, and former U.S. women’s national team standout Shannon Boxx, who will analyze the SheBelieves Cup.

Roberson also answers your questions about both matches.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

