Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Montreal

Atlanta United (12-8-10) will host Montreal (11-14-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff will be at 7:39 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Montreal manager: Hernan Losada

Montreal on road: 2-10-2

Atlanta United at home: 9-3-3

Montreal goals for/against: 29/41

Montreal expected goals for/against: 32.3/39.4

Montreal past five league matches: W-L-L-T-T

Atlanta United goals for/against: 57/46

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 40.8/36

Atlanta United past five matches: W-L-T-W-T

Montreal key players

Mathieu Choiniere: Four goals, two assists

Chionso Offor: Four goals

Kwadwo Opoku: Three goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Nine goals, 15 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 14 goals, two assists

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists

Tyler Wolff: Five goals

Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, two assists

Talking points

1. Keeping momentum. Atlanta United is unbeaten in its past three matches. One more win and it will clinch a playoff berth. It has three games remaining, each against a playoff team.

2. Don’t allow a goal. Two stats that stand out: Atlanta United has scored almost 30 more goals than Montreal. The visitors haven’t scored in 10 of their 14 road matches this season.

Officiating crew

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth official: Marcos DeOliveira

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Ozzie Alonso (leg) and Machop Chol (leg).

Questionable: Brad Guzan (illness).

Montreal

TBD

What was said

“I liked that they were a little bit disappointed about tying away (at D.C. United). I like that mentality that we’re not comfortable losing two points on the road when we were winning already. So I like that mentality from the team. They were disappointed. We have a new focus, and we have a new goal, which is winning tomorrow. And I can see that response from the team. So I think that’s a good sign on the mentality of the team.” – Pineda

“They know the importance of tomorrow’s match. You can feel like that might be coming soon, clinching playoffs, I hope we can do it this weekend.” – Pineda

“Well, I hate those stats. I hate those stats. Because, again, I always think that football is fantastic game because anything can happen in 90 minutes. So tendencies and all that is good to know. But at times I hate those those numbers.” – Pineda, discussing Montreal’s trouble scoring on the road

“We’re aware. But the most important thing tomorrow is to try to get three points. And then after that, you know whether we’re in the playoffs or not. We’ll see, but right now we’re treating this game like a final, and our focus is to get three points.” – Matheus Rossetto

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.