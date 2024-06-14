Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Houston

Atlanta United home record: 3-5-1

Houston goals for/against: 18/18

Houston expected goals for/against: 17.8/18.9

Atlanta United goals for/against: 22/21

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 25.5/20.4

Houston key players

Ibrahim Aliyu: Four goals, two assists

Amine Bassi: Two goals, three assists

Sebastian Kowalcyzk: Three goals

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Four goals, four assists

Thiago Almada: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Five assists

Jamal Thiare: Four goals

Injury reports (as of May 31)

Atlanta United

Out: Luis Abram (Copa America), Saba Lobjanidze (Euros), Stian Gregersen (hamstring) and Bartosz Slisz (Euros)

Questionable: Tyler Wolff (knee) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (negotiations)

Houston

None reported

What was said?

“Rob’s the type of guy that I think everyone, I think you guys all know this, certainly everyone on the other side of the building we all know he has the respect and the trust of of everyone in terms of his relationships with individuals. We’ve got to look forward. We can’t look back. We’ve got to look forward, and we’ve got to try and correct this.” – Brad Guzan on interim manager Rob Valentino

“I think every single time we step on the on the field, whether it be at Mercedes-Benz or away from home, it’s a do-or-die situation for us right now. Every chance that we get to get results, we have to give absolutely everything because that’s how you turn it around. That’s how you turn around and make the playoffs, and we’re definitely capable to turn it around and get into the playoffs this year. It starts with the work and practice, and we’ve done that.” – Brooks Lennon

“We just need to get this thing going in the right direction. And so I think for me, a lot of it is mental. And if we can get a good result, a positive result at home, which means three points, then I think we can turn the page and start moving this thing forward and trying to get back into the playoff conversation.” – Dax McCarty

“If we’re making the same mistake, we have issues. Making new mistakes, OK, great. We learn from the next one, and we move on. So I think it’s giving them that ability to be vulnerable, a little bit, in that moment of ‘I’m going to try this path, if it comes off, great, if it doesn’t, I’m going to work to get it back.’ So there’s that. And then we’re trying to simplify the message, in certain ways, of how we can have give them some structure, but also some freedom within that structure.” – Valentino

Officiating crew

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistants: Chantal Boudreau and Jeffrey Swartzel

Fourth official: Ted Unkel

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Efrain Morales

Centerback Noah Cobb

Centerback Derrick Williams

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Midfielder Edwin Mosquera

Striker Jamal Thiare

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.