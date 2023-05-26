Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando

Atlanta United (6-4-4) will play at Orlando (5-4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Exploria Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the MLS channel on AppleTV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

Orlando manager: Oscar Pareja

Orlando at home: 2-3-2

Atlanta United on road: 1-3-3

Orlando goals for/against: 16/16

Orlando expected goals for/against: 14.3/17.5

Atlanta United goals for/against: 28/24

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 21.9/17.4

Orlando key players

Duncan McGuire: Four goals, two assists

Ercan Kara: Four goals, one assist

Martin Ojeda: Three goals, three assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Six goals, seven assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Eight goals

Brooks Lennon: One goal, six assists

Talking points

1. Can team improve its road form? Atlanta United is 0-3-3 away from home since defeating Charlotte in its first road match. The team has only two road victories over its past 25 such matches, though one of those wins came in Orlando in September. Orlando City is the only Eastern Conference team with more losses than wins at home (2-3-2).

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Questionable: Brad Guzan (MCL), Santiago Sosa (ankle)

Out: Amar Sejdic (calf), Erik Lopez (ankle), Ozzie Alonso (ACL recovery), Caleb Wiley (international duty), Franco Ibarra (yellow-card accumulation) and Luiz Araujo (one-game suspension).

Orlando

Questionable: Abdi Salim (knee)

Out: Gaston Gonzalez (thigh), Luca Petrasso (thigh) and Michael Halliday (international duty)

What was said

“It’s a tough league to play on the road. I think there are plenty of teams that have struggled on the road as well, but it’s one of those things. In MLS, it’s very tough to win on the road. (Atlanta United has accrued six points from road games.) But the more points we can get on the road, the better we’ll be throughout the season.” – defender Miles Robinson

“We’re still evaluating what’s the best (option) for Saturday.” – manager Gonzalo Pineda on replacing the suspended Araujo

“Film, training, talking, communication, promoting communication among the players among the unit. So we watch the film, show the specific actions that we need to do better with awareness. We trained very well yesterday in different situations, how we can adjust, be aware of the situation and react quickly. In the transition moments, can we identify what exactly is the situation? Whether it’s attacking or defending. ... Decision making, awareness of the situations, management of the game, minutes of the game, red cards, all those situations – we need to understand that better. That’s experience. That’s leadership. That’s many things. But obviously we try to coach our players to understand those situations on the field.” – Pineda

“It’s a hot game, humid atmosphere (in Orlando). But it’s a matter of us digging in and understanding what we came in to do, and that’s (get) three points.” – Robinson

Officiating crew

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Brian Dunn, Tom Felice

4th Official: Justin Howard

VAR: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Brooks Lennon

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

