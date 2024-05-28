Info to know: Atlanta United at Inter Miami

Atlanta United away record: 0-3-3

Inter Miami goals for/against: 38/21

Inter Miami expected goals for/against: 26.6/21.9

Atlanta United goals for/against: 17/17

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 19.9/18.8

Atlanta United all-time vs LAFC: 2-1-1, 2-0-0 home

Inter Miami key players

Lionel Messi: 10 goals, 12 assists

Luis Suarez: 11 goals, five assists

Julian Gressel: Five assists

Atlanta United key players

Saba Lobjanidze: Two goals, three assists

Brooks Lennon: Four assists

Injury reports (as of May 27)

Atlanta United

Out: Tyler Wolff (knee), Brad Guzan (red card) and Bartosz Slisz (personal)

Questionable: Giorgos Giakoumakis (hamstring) and Noah Cobb (ankle)

Inter Miami

None reported

What was said?

“We have to be clear of mind; we have to be in control of our emotions. So that’s what we were trying to do‚ trying to be balanced in that sense. But of course, there’s urgency, there’s desire to get out of the situation.” – Pineda on snapping the team’s nine-match winless streak

“As players, we always go out there and give it your all. Careers can be long, they can be short. So you’re always just playing, mostly for yourself and your teammates, and it always includes the staff. And so you go out there and you play to the best of your ability on any given night.” – Josh Cohen

Officiating crew

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistants: Kyle Atkins and Kevin Lock

Fourth official: Natalie Simon

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Josh Cohen

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Dax McCarty

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Daniel Rios

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m.

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.