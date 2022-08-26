Gonzalo Pineda provides injury updates on several Atlanta United players

Robinson, 25, also is progressing well, according to Pineda. Robinson has also traveled with the team to at least one recent game at Cincinnati. He has posted videos of some parts of his rehab on his social-media accounts and has participated in functions for supporters. Robinson, who has made nine appearances, including eight starts, suffered his injury May 7 against Chicago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“How fast they can be back, I still don’t know,” Pineda said. “And especially with this type of resume. It’s hard to predict targets.”

Alonso suffered his injury April 2 at D.C. United. Atlanta United won three and drew one of its first six games when he was in the lineup. Pineda said he thinks Alonso, who is 36, will try to return to play next season. Pineda said Alonso has continued to mentor the team’s younger players.

Pineda said that Rossetto is not yet ready to rejoin training. He described the Brazilian’s injury as “awkward” and that when he is pain-free he will rejoin training. Rossetto hasn’t participated in the team’s past three games. He has made 20 appearances, including 18 starts, this season.

Also likely not to rejoin the team soon is Hyndman. Pineda said the team is waiting on him to be pain-free, too. Hyndman has nine appearances, including two starts, this season.

Pineda said he thinks both midfielders will return to the team soon.

