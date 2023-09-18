Atlanta United’s Lennon, Muyumba, Pineda honored

Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon, Tristan Muyumba and manager Gonzalo Pineda were named to the MLS team of the week after the 5-2 win against Miami on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lennon had a goal and assist, improving his career-best totals to four and 10. It was the fourth time this season that Lennon has made team of the week.

Muyumba scored his first goal for the Five Stripes (12-8-9), which will play at D.C. United on Wednesday. It was the second time he was named to the team of the week.

It was the second time that Pineda made team of the week.

Attendance. Atlanta United unofficially had the second-most tickets sold and distributed for soccer teams around the world last weekend.

Its 71,635 finished behind only the 73,592 at Old Trafford on Saturday for Manchester United hosting Brighton.

There are a few matches that were played at stadiums that have a larger capacity than Mercedes-Benz Stadium that have not yet reported tickets sold and distributed for matches played last weekend.

Atlanta United finished with a higher total than the Falcons, who distributed 69,251 tickets for Sunday’s match against the Packers.

Races. With his goal against Miami, Giorgos Giakoumakis moved into a tie atop the race for the Golden Boot, given to the players that finishes the season with the most goals. Giakoumakis is tied with LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar with 15 goals each.

Josef Martinez was the last Atlanta United player to win the Golden Boot when he scored 25 goals in 2018.

Thiago Almada leads MLS in assists (15), two more than New England’s Carles Gil and Houston’s Hector Herrera.

FIFA. FIFA officials attended Saturday’s match between Atlanta United and Miami as part of fact-gathering for the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta was selected as one of the host cities for the tournament. It has not yet been announced what level of matches the stadium will host.

National Training Center. The National Training Center that will be built in Atlanta will occupy hundreds of acres and will be built as one project, and not in phases. USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said they hope to name a sight in January 2024 and start breaking ground by the end of March.

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.