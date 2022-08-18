Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez breaks another MLS record

It was Martinez’s first goal in his past eight appearances, but didn’t end criticism he is receiving from some of the team’s supporters. He has six goals in 18 appearances this season.

Martinez said people can think what they want. He knows when the team is struggling criticisms will be levied at those who are supposed to score, even if they have a bad knee. Martinez was referring to himself and the ACL surgery he underwent during the 2020 season. The injured knee also required surgery in Dec. 2020, and an arthroscopic procedure in April of this year.

“I’ve just got to keep working along with all my teammates,” he said. “We’ve got to keep going together and I’ve said it before but the the tree that bears the most fruit is the one that gets picked the most. So, but you know we can’t stop we’ve got got to continue to work.”

New York 2, Atlanta United 1

Manager Gonzalo Pineda has repeatedly defended Martinez’s form and decision-making, including a moment early in the second half of Wednesday’s game when he elected to pass the ball backward instead of to two teammates streaking open down the wing.

Pineda said on Wednesday that strikers go through periods where their confidence is tested. Now that Martinez has scored, he thinks he will start to score more frequently.

“Obviously, he needs a little more confidence,” Pineda said. “Then he needs also to go earlier. There were a couple of crosses that went in front of him and he needs to get there, for sure. But I think that will come in time.”

