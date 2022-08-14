Atlanta United’s Gutman scored 20,000th goal in MLS history

Gutman said a few seasons ago he may have rushed the shot. But with experience he knew he had time to pick a spot.

“So body control and mind control kind of just slow down for a second,” Gutman said. “See the goalie and then make your decision.”

It was the second consecutive game that Gutman scored to secure a positive result. He scored the winner, a rocket of a shot from 22 yards, to lift Atlanta United past Seattle, 2-1, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

These were the first two goals he has scored for the team. He has put eight of his 17 shots on goal this season.

“I think I’ve missed too many chances this year,” he said. “If I finished all my goals, I might be leading goal scorer.”

The goals came in his second and third appearances since returning from a quad injury he suffered at Nashville in the U.S. Open Cup on May 11.

Gutman said it was the first muscle injury he had suffered and it affected him mentally not being able to help the team.

“Once I started to get back healthy, I just found like a new love and passion for the game this year,” he said. “And so now when I get on the field, I want to help the team as much as I can, whether I’m playing center back, left back, you know, center mid, whatever it is, I’ll do whatever for the team.”

His manager says Gutman has helped the team a lot.

“After the injury, maybe the good luck came back to him,” Gonzalo Pineda said. “And he’s scoring goals and very important goals. But I think is the reward for someone that works very hard every day. So kudos to him, I think he’s doing a very good job in every aspect in his game.”

