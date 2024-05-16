Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada leaves match in Cincinnati

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #10 scores a goal during the match against the D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 11, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #10 scores a goal during the match against the D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday May 11, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United)
By
Updated 16 minutes ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada suffered an injury to his left calf in the first half of Wednesday’s MLS match.

Almada sat down on the turf in the 14th minute and was replaced by Xande Silva. Almada walked to the bench and pointed to his left leg several times before he sat down.

Almada’s left leg appeared to get stepped on earlier in the match. He was also run into by Cincinnati centerback Miles Robinson during the sequence that resulted in the host’s opening goal.

Almada has three goals and one assist this season. He was an MVP finalist last season after scoring 11 goals with 19 assists. He is considered one of the best young talents in the league.

THE STORY WILL BE UPDATED WHEN MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

