Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team

Vazquez, signed by Atlanta United from Tijuana in Dec. 2016, didn’t play a lot for the Five Stripes for two reasons: Josef Martinez was scoring and Gerardo Martino, the team’s manager then, wasn’t keen on playing inexperienced players. Vazquez scored three goals in regular-season games but dragged Atlanta United through the U.S. Open Cup in 2019. He remains the team’s leading scorer in its U.S. Open Cup history with six goals.

Vazquez was left exposed in the 2020 expansion draft. He was selected by Nashville and traded to Cincinnati. He scored six goals in 50 appearances. The club also went through several managers.

In came Pat Noonan, who committed to playing Vazquez. He has put 30 shots on goal. Fifteen have gone in. He is second in the league in goals scored.

Gutman, who played for Cincinnati in 2020, said Vazquez has matured as a player since then. After starting on the left side of Cincinnati’s formation on Saturday, Vazquez moved to the right to challenge Gutman, who was making his second appearance this season as a centerback.

“I could never really figure out where he was,” Gutman said. “So much smarter, so much quicker, so much ... he just looks fitter. And he looks like a proper striker. And I think, you know, the sky’s the limit for him at this point.”

An analytics scout for the U.S. men’s national team attended Saturday’s game, according to Pat Brennan of Cincinnati.com.

“I think the season that he’s had, and being an MLS All-Star, I think he can be in contention,” Lennon said. “There’s no reason why not. He’s continued to score goals for for his club team and produce so yeah, I’m sure the national team has an eye on him.”

