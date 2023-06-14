Atlanta United so far: By the numbers

Atlanta United (7-4-7) has played 18 matches in its 34-match schedule. It is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two points behind Philadelphia for third place.

It will return to action when it hosts NYCFC on June 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are some interesting stats, with MLS rank where available and relevant:

4 shutouts, tied for third fewest in MLS.

8 goals allowed in the 89th minute or later in matches across all competitions.

9 assists for Thiago Almada, most in the league.

10 goals for Giorgos Giakoumakis, tied for most in the league.

11 goals from free kicks, fifth best.

12 assists from Designated Players.

17 matches in which it has scored.

20 goals scored by Designated Players.

22.8 expected goals against, 11th fewest in MLS.

26.5 expected goals scored, third most.

29 goals allowed, tied for second most. It has allowed 6.2 more goals than the average team.

29 tackles by Franco Ibarra, fifth most.

35 goals scored, tied for most. It is outperforming its expected goals by 8.5.

41 percent of shots on target are goals, tops in the league.

42 key passes for Almada, most in the league.

43 saves, tied for fifth fewest.

62 save percentage, lowest.

80 shots on goal, fourth most.

83.4 percent successful passing, fourth most.

166 key passes, third most.

234 shots, seventh most.

288 tackles attempted, tied for eight most.

429 shot-creating actions, tied for third most.

972 passes by JuanJo Purata, fifth most.

1,664 minutes played by Homegrown signees.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

July 25 at Miami in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

July 29 vs. Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup, 8 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA