Atlanta United, AIS announce unique educational partnership

Atlanta United and the Atlanta International School have formed a unique partnership that will allow 20 of the team’s 40 high school-level academy players an opportunity to pursue a more traditional high school experience - while still pursuing dreams of becoming professional players.

The partnership is three years in the making and the education process will be a hybrid of in-person at the campus in Atlanta and online learning. It will allow the players who perhaps have first-team potential a chance to remain close to the headquarters, and for others whose path may not involve the first team a chance to learn and adjust to what may be next.

“We’ll have maybe two out of 100 kids go professional so they need to have a good high school education, they need to be prepared for the next step,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said. “But also, the social aspect is something we miss. They need to get exposed to other things. So it’s really the evolution. We’re thrilled with this.”

The idea began three years ago. Its genesis was partially the result of disruptions caused by COVID. It was the brainchild of Stewart Lathan, Atlanta United Academy’s player care and liaison coordinator.

In 2020, the team moved academy sessions for the older players to the mornings. Lathan’s son was a player in Atlanta United’s academy. COVID also began. Because schools switched to online learning, some of the players were able to easily navigate education and training. Lathan saw first-hand what her son and his teammates were experiencing. Some players weren’t as comfortable.

Lathan, whose working background is in education, approached Bocanegra about possibly starting a school for the players at the academy. They adopted a model used by the Philadelphia Union, YSC. Sixteen players enrolled the first year. The program was great, Bocanegra said.

However, realizing that some of the players needed a more rounded experience that included in-person academic and social elements, Lathan began talking with different schools in Atlanta about possibly forming a partnership with the club. The club also consulted with parents of players to discuss what they felt would be best for their sons.

Members of the front office, including Bocanegra and the academy, toured the school and looked at the classrooms, labs, athletic facilities. The club and the Atlanta International School reached an agreement. The 20 players who decided to enroll will start in the fall semester. The partnership with YSC will no longer be offered.

“We’re trying to challenge some of our top prospects to be closer to the second team, closer to the first team in terms of their training environment, which means they need to be available at more flexible timings,” Academy Director Matt Lawrey said. “Because the first team schedule is not going to adapt to these kids, we need to adapt to them a little bit more. So this school offers that flexibility.”

AIS is a non-profit. The annual cost of attendance is $32,615, according to the school’s website. But costs for the players will depend upon their needs. The tuition for the players will be covered by a combination of money from the team, scholarships/financial aid from the school, and out-of-pocket by parents.

AIS crafted a online teaching method during COVID that can be applied to players who may not be able to attend classes because of tournaments or international call-ups. Kevin Glass, head of school at AIS, said the school can customize to the needs of each student so they won’t fall behind.

“One of the core values of the school is this idea of intentional inclusivity and allowing young people to pursue their passions,” Glass said. “Because they have this passion, here at Atlanta United, of soccer that they’re pursuing. And so for us, it’s a way of increasing access to elements of an AIS education, at the same time, continuing to pursue our mission and core values.”

The 20 players who choose not to enroll in AIS can continue their education through current channels, which includes a partnership with Marietta High School or the school within their residential district.

The school and team hope to one day make it possible for the 40 players who comprise the high school age groups to be able to enroll, if they choose.

Those who do enroll will be able to take advantage of college counseling, test prep and social activities such as proms and sporting events. Players from Atlanta United’s academy who haven’t earned Homegrown contracts before college have gone on to play in college for schools such as Wake Forest, Clemson, Kentucky, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, South Carolina, Virginia, Michigan, and the military academies, to name a few.

Atlanta United’s players will not be able to compete for the school’s soccer teams. And soccer, because of the cosmopolitan composition of the student body, is the school’s most popular sport.

Glass said the school has yet to craft a marketing plan to take advantage of this partnership with an MLS club. He said he hopes that eventually the school can offer options to other non-traditional students who may be interested in sports such as golf or tennis, or things like acting or ballet.

“Often these young people who are on these non traditional pathways, that’s something that they really, really miss,” Glass said. “They’re fabulous soccer players, but they’re also high school kids. And yes, some of them will go on to play professionally or go on, and play soccer at college, competitively.

“But we want to make sure that they’ve got the skills to be able to be successful in college and beyond as well. And that social emotional piece, the learning support, the college counseling, the fact that they’re part of a larger cohort of kids in a school is huge psychologically, for young people.”

