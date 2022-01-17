Atlanta United academy continues to develop

The evolution of Atlanta United’s academy took more steps in the past two weeks.
Charlie Asensio, a former player in the club’s academy, was selected by Austin in the second round of the MLS draft. Asensio, who matriculated at Clemson and had four stellar years, became the first player from the academy to be selected in the MLS draft.
Two weeks ago, Atlanta United 2 signed two players who were in the academy’s inaugural class, Vicente Reyes and Jonantan Villal. They are sixth and seventh players to sign professional contracts with the 2s since the academy started in 2016.
In addition to producing Homegrown signings such as George Bello and George Campbell, among others, for the first team, the academy is generating a spectrum of talent. Six more players from the academy, who haven’t yet signed professional contracts, debuted for Atlanta United 2 last season.
“Our academy has been up and running for five, six years,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said. “So we’re starting to see kids that have gone to college or have been with us since, you know 12, 13 years old, and they’ve been in the in the system for a while. They understand the philosophy, they understand the physical demands, the culture around the club.
“And a lot of these kids, one, some don’t have an interest in going to college. Some also have the trajectory where they’re able to be here a lot more when they’re in a professional environment. Get more touches on the ball, in the gym, the nutrition, all that other stuff and hopefully develop at a more rapid pace.”
Bocanegra said some of the academy players and Homegrowns will get chances to train with the first team during the preseason, which is a common tactic used by the team during weeks when there are no games.
The first team currently includes seven Homegrown signings: Bello, Campbell, Machop Chol, Jackson Conway, Efrain Morales, Bryce Washington and Tyler Wolff. Past signings who are no longer with the club are Andrew Carleton, Chris Goslin, Lagos Kunga and Patrick Okonkwo.
That only Bello and Campbell contributed played at least 500 minutes last season should be seen as a positive and not as a criticism of the quality of players being developed, according to Bocanegra.
“It’s having the balance of pushing Academy players through and giving these opportunities as well as trying to win the championship,” Bocanegra said. “So we don’t want to go only youth or only non-homegrown. It’s trying to have the right mix and right balance for the club. Overall, we’re really pleased with that. And it’s something that we put a lot of time and energy into that whole pathway, the academy, second team and like I said Gonzalo is on board with that, which is great. So these guys get a get opportunities not only training but with the second team.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author