Dolphins are trading with Giants for tight end Darren Waller, who will come out of retirement

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are acquiring Darren Waller from the New York Giants, about a year after the veteran tight end announced his retirement from the NFL.

The Dolphins are sending a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Giants for a 2027 seventh-rounder and the 32-year-old Waller, who will come out of retirement to play in Miami on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed. NFL Network first reported the trade.

The trade comes a day after Miami dealt Pro Bowler Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had the most productive season of any tight end in Dolphins history. Miami was unwilling to pay Smith what he sought in a new contract and thus dealt him in a trade that also included All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who got his desire to play elsewhere.