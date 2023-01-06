QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Buccaneers’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Buccaneers, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
What’s the overview of Tampa Bay’s defense: “They have some players on the back end, whether it’s Mike Edwards or Antoine Winfield Jr. Those guys are flying around the ball, coming up and hitting people.”
On Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David: “He’s been doing it over there for a while, and Devin White, too. Those are two long, kind of lengthy guys who like to blitz and like to get their head in there.”
On the interior of the line alongside Vita Vea: “They try to win with speed. They try to win with power. They try to push up into the (offensive) line. They try to do a lot on the back end to time up with the rush to get to the quarterback.”
