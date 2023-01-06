QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Buccaneers’ defense

What’s the overview of Tampa Bay’s defense: “They have some players on the back end, whether it’s Mike Edwards or Antoine Winfield Jr. Those guys are flying around the ball, coming up and hitting people.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

On Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David: “He’s been doing it over there for a while, and Devin White, too. Those are two long, kind of lengthy guys who like to blitz and like to get their head in there.”