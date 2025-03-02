Breaking: Divers, dogs suspended until further notice in search for Lake Oconee boater
Armand Membou, Jared Wilson post top performances as offensive linemen work out at NFL combine

Jared Wilson and Armand Membou ran the two fastest 40-yard dashes at Sunday's NFL scouting combine, wowing the league's scouts as the offensive linemen worked out
Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Offensive tackle Armand Membou of Missouri dazzled during Sunday's NFL scouting combine.

Jared Wilson, the center from Georgia, produced a historic run.

Together, they finished the on-field workouts in Indianapoli s with a flourish.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Wilson surpassed Membou's 40-yard dash time on the final run of the weekend. Wilson finished in 4.84 seconds, making him the second 300-pound lineman to run faster than 4.85. Lane Johnson also did it in 2013.

Membou, meanwhile, helped himself with the top overall performance after coming to Indy as the top graded offensive linemen, according to NFL.com. Not only did he post the second-fastest 40 time at 4.91 seconds, he also led the position group with a 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump and tied for fourth with a 34-inch vertical jump. Membou was listed at 6-4, 332 pounds.

Will Campbell, the 6-6, 319 pound tackle from LSU, was second in the broad jump at 9-5. Tate Ratledge, a guard from Georgia, also went 9-5 in the broad jump.

Campbell and Membou are vying to be the first offensive lineman selected in April's draft.

Grey Zabel, a tackle from North Dakota State, had the best vertical jump Sunday, going 36 1/2 inches. He was followed by Jalen Travis of Iowa State at 35, and Josh Conerly Jr. of Oregon at 34 1/2.

Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers finished their testing with the bench press.

Donovan Edwards of Michigan and Jarquez Hunter of Auburn posted the most reps among the nine running backs who participated. Edwards had 23, Hunter finished with 21.

Jaylin Noel of Iowa State and Jack Bech of TCU led the eight-man receiver group. Noel finished with 23 reps while Bech had 19.

All of the quarterbacks opted out.

Combine week's final workout comes Monday when the offensive linemen lift.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson (49) and North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel run a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

