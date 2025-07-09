“It was incredible,” Kobe Johnson said of the reaction he and his brother Jalen, had when he signed with the Hawks. “I mean, it’s just tears of joy at that point. I mean, to not only be able to live out my dream, but to be able to live it on the same team that he’s on. I mean, that’s every brother’s wish. So, I’m just grateful for this opportunity. I’m ready to take advantage of it.”

The two are quite familiar with playing alongside each other, winning a Wisconsin high school Division 2 state title in 2019. Jalen Johnson went on to play a season at Duke before entering the 2021 draft, where the Hawks selected him 20th overall. Kobe Johnson went to USC for three years before transferring to UCLA in 2024.

Kobe Johnson averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the course of his collegiate career and gives the Hawks’ Summer League roster another solid defender and ball handler (125 games).

“I’m trying to show them that I’m the best defender in this country,” Kobe Johnson said. “I think I truly have the tools and capabilities to be able to walk with any player that I guard. So I’m trying to come into these practices and Summer League to show that I can be the best defender on the court.”

Kobe Johnson finished his college career having made the Pac-12 and Big Ten all-defensive teams.

The Hawks have two open roster spots and one two-way spot. The team will continue to evaluate players to determine how it wants to fill its roster.

But Kobe Johnson understands that his journey to the NBA will look different from his older brother’s, who hasn’t shied away from giving him advice.

“It’s just that patience is key,” Kobe Johnson said. “I know not right away I’m gonna be on the court playing 20 minutes, you know, respecting all that. ... I just got to be able to take advantage of the opportunity I’m given.

“I got to be able to go to the G League. When I play in there. I got to be able to kill down there and do exactly what I need to do. So I just gotta do little things, everything to take care of itself.”