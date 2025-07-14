Pitts, who was limited in the offseason by a foot injury, is set to report for camp July 23 with the rest of the tight ends and wide receivers.

After a dynamic rookie season, Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end (fourth overall, 2021) in NFL history, has battled through some tough times. He largely was a nonfactor for most of last season.

The Falcons know if they can unlock the vast skills of tight end Kyle Pitts, they can take the offense to a higher level.

Editor’s note: This is the fourth of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ 90-man roster before the team reports for training camp July 23.

“We just need (him) to do that more consistently for what we need to be, who we want to be, who (he) wants to be (and for) what (he) wants to accomplish,” Koger said. “We just need to put that on tape more consistently for the offense. So, that’s going to be our biggest focus moving forward.”

Only Pitts, who likes to give short answers to the media, can explain the fluctuations in his play.

“We talked about it, too,” Falcons tight end coach Kevin Koger said when asked about Pitts by Maria Martin of 11Alive Sports recently. “I’m like, Kyle you put it on tape, and your mistake is that you have put it on tape. So, you’ve shown that you can do it.”

The Falcons are hoping that Pitts will become more consistent.

This is a very important season for Pitts, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract. He caught 47 of his 74 targets last season for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

“His first year he was so productive,” Koger said. “He goes to the Pro Bowl and he had 1,000 yards receiving. He’s had adversity every season since then.”

Pitts started out strong last season, but faded. He was playing less than 50% of the offensive snaps down the stretch.

“One of his biggest deals last year was, like, we have a lot of good players on offense,” Koger said. “You have (running back) Bijan Robinson, you have (running back) Tyler (Allgeier), you have (wide receiver Darnell) Mooney, you have (wide receiver) Drake (London) and you have (wide receiver) Ray-Ray (McCloud), who came on in the season. So, you have all these people on offense that you (must) get the ball to. Those guys need touches.”

Pitts got lost in the shuffle. He caught only one of six targets in a 42-21 loss at Minnesota on Dec. 8 when the Falcons tried to feature him. He did have a big touchdown grab to force overtime in the big late-season game at Washington.

In Pitts’ defense, the new offense, under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, didn’t incorporate some of the routes that Pitts ran successfully as a rookie with Matt Ryan as the quarterback.

“So, naturally last year his touches went down a little bit,” Koger said. “But for him, I’m like, ‘Hey, we create our own reality.’ So, we (must) look internally on what we need to do better. ... But at the end of the day, for him, he’s had some adversity. It’s like hey, how do you work through it?”

The switch to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may be good for Pitts.

“With Kyle, from the big-play aspect, Mike, he’s able to access all parts of the field,” Koger said. “What we’ve been telling guys, we’re (a) full progression (passing attack). No matter where you are in the progression, you’re always alive. If you’re 20 yards down the field, 40 yards down the field, you know, Mike can access those throws.”

Pitts could become a free agent at the end of the season. There hasn’t been any whispers of a contract extension thus far. The team could place the franchise tag on him, but at a projected $16 million that would seem unlikely.

“But for him, it’s like, hey, we show up every day,” Koger said. “Just take one day at a time and see what happens. Let the chips fall where they may. I’m excited about it. He’s excited about it. We’re looking forward to this year.”

In addition to Pitts, the Falcons have blocking tight end Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks, Teagan Quitoriano, Joshua Simon and Nikola Kalinic. Franks has developed into a solid special-teams player after his first stint with the Falcons (2021-22).

“So, our room got a lot tougher, which is good,” Koger said. “That’s what, you want. The essence of football is about toughness.”

The Falcons nearly had two 1,000-yard receivers last season in London (1,271) and Mooney (992). Also, McCloud had career-highs in catches (62) and yards (602).

“Drake is an unbelievable player,” Robinson said. “He’s a big part of this organization. A big part of the offense. What he was able to accomplish last year was unbelievable.”

The Falcons believe Mooney can build on his strong first season with the team.

“Mooney reintroduced himself to the league a little bit last year,” Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. “Leading the league for a while in explosive plays. We need him to continue to be that part of the offense.”

KhaDarel Hodge, who made the Pro Bowl as a special-teams player last season, is back. Casey Washington and Chris Blair also return and could earn roster spots.

Returner Jamal Agnew was signed in free agency. He was an All-Pro punt returner in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2022. He has returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns.

The Falcons also have Jesse Matthews, Quincy Skinner Jr., Makai Polk, David Sills V, Nick Nash and Dylan Drummond on the 90-man roster.

“When we got together last year, we were building a room with Drake as the only guy under contract,” Hilliard said. “So, we hit on free agency (with Mooney). We like what we have. We also have some young guys that have worked their butts off and put themselves in position to make a push, to make a roster.”