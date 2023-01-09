Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s four-game audition is complete.
Ridder played all 64 offensive snaps in the 30-17 win over the Buccaneers, with Tom Brady and his backups, on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ridder now has played 271 offensive snaps over his four starts. He posted a 2-2 record as he completed 73 of 115 passes (63.5%) for 708 yards and two touchdowns.
Perhaps the best thing he did was take care of the football as he didn’t throw any interceptions. However, he did have a couple near interceptions against the Saints.
Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:
Player Offense special teams
J Matthews LT 64 94% 6 21%
M Hennessy LG 45 66%
D Dalman C 68 100%
C Lindstrom RG 64 94% 6 21%
K McGary RT 68 100% 6 21%
D Ridder QB 64 94%
T Allgeier RB 47 69% 1 4%
P Hesse TE 45 66% 13 46%
O Zaccheaus WR 42 62%
D London WR 39 57%
M Pruitt TE 31 46% 10 36%
F Darby WR 28 41% 4 14%
C Gossett G 23 34% 6 21%
K Smith FB 20 29% 19 68%
K Hodge WR 20 29% 19 68%
D Byrd WR 20 29%
C Patterson RB 19 28% 4 14%
A Firkser TE 16 24% 1 4%
J Ali WR 7 10%
A Williams RB 5 7% 19 68%
R Neuzil G 5 7% 6 21%
G Ifedi T 4 6% 6 21%
L Woodside QB 4 6%
Player defense special teams
R Grant SS 55 100% 10 36%
C Armstrong CB 55 100% 2 7%
R Evans LB 55 100%
T Andersen LB 52 95% 8 29%
A Terrell CB 51 93%
J Hawkins FS 48 87% 2 7%
L Carter LB 42 76% 5 18%
I Oliver CB 39 71% 10 36%
G Jarrett DT 39 71%
A Ogundeji LB 29 53% 6 21%
D Malone LB 21 38% 19 68%
T Horne DT 21 38% 3 11%
A Anderson DE 19 35% 3 11%
M Dickerson DT 19 35%
J Johnson DT 18 33% 3 11%
A Ebiketie LB 18 33%
D Alford CB 13 24% 3 11%
M Walker LB 7 13% 4 14%
D Hall CB 4 7% 7 25%
Player Special teams
E Harris FS 22 79%
N Kwiatkoski LB 22 79%
R Succop K 3 11%
M Ford CB 22 79%
B Pinion P 16 57%
L McCullough LS 9 32%
Y Koo K 6 21%
Atlanta Falcons 2022 results
Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18
Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9
Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19
Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17
