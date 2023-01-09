ajc logo
Falcons playtime percentage breakdown vs. Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s four-game audition is complete.

Ridder played all 64 offensive snaps in the 30-17 win over the Buccaneers, with Tom Brady and his backups, on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ridder now has played 271 offensive snaps over his four starts. He posted a 2-2 record as he completed 73 of 115 passes (63.5%) for 708 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps the best thing he did was take care of the football as he didn’t throw any interceptions. However, he did have a couple near interceptions against the Saints.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player Offense special teams

J Matthews LT 64 94% 6 21%

M Hennessy LG 45 66%

D Dalman C 68 100%

C Lindstrom RG 64 94% 6 21%

K McGary RT 68 100% 6 21%

D Ridder QB 64 94%

T Allgeier RB 47 69% 1 4%

P Hesse TE 45 66% 13 46%

O Zaccheaus WR 42 62%

D London WR 39 57%

M Pruitt TE 31 46% 10 36%

F Darby WR 28 41% 4 14%

C Gossett G 23 34% 6 21%

K Smith FB 20 29% 19 68%

K Hodge WR 20 29% 19 68%

D Byrd WR 20 29%

C Patterson RB 19 28% 4 14%

A Firkser TE 16 24% 1 4%

J Ali WR 7 10%

A Williams RB 5 7% 19 68%

R Neuzil G 5 7% 6 21%

G Ifedi T 4 6% 6 21%

L Woodside QB 4 6%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 55 100% 10 36%

C Armstrong CB 55 100% 2 7%

R Evans LB 55 100%

T Andersen LB 52 95% 8 29%

A Terrell CB 51 93%

J Hawkins FS 48 87% 2 7%

L Carter LB 42 76% 5 18%

I Oliver CB 39 71% 10 36%

G Jarrett DT 39 71%

A Ogundeji LB 29 53% 6 21%

D Malone LB 21 38% 19 68%

T Horne DT 21 38% 3 11%

A Anderson DE 19 35% 3 11%

M Dickerson DT 19 35%

J Johnson DT 18 33% 3 11%

A Ebiketie LB 18 33%

D Alford CB 13 24% 3 11%

M Walker LB 7 13% 4 14%

D Hall CB 4 7% 7 25%

Player Special teams

E Harris FS 22 79%

N Kwiatkoski LB 22 79%

R Succop K 3 11%

M Ford CB 22 79%

B Pinion P 16 57%

L McCullough LS 9 32%

Y Koo K 6 21%

Atlanta Falcons 2022 results

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 Falcons 30, Buccaneers 17

