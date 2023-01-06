ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Elijah Wilkinson out for Tampa Bay game

Atlanta Falcons
13 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who started nine games this season, was declared out of the Falcons’ regular-season finale with a calf injury Friday.

The Falcons are scheduled to play Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Wilkinson tried to practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited. He did not practice Friday.

Tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks (concussion) and returner/running back Avery Williams (foot) were full participants Friday and didn’t receive a game-day designation.

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

