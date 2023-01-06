Falcons’ injury report: Elijah Wilkinson out for Tampa Bay game

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who started nine games this season, was declared out of the Falcons’ regular-season finale with a calf injury Friday.
The Falcons are scheduled to play Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Wilkinson tried to practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited. He did not practice Friday.
Tight end/quarterback Feleipe Franks (concussion) and returner/running back Avery Williams (foot) were full participants Friday and didn’t receive a game-day designation.
