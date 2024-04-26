Falcons’ draft bio: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

First round (8th overall ) – Michael Penix
Age: 24. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 212. Arms: 33 7/8. Hands: 10 1/2. 40-yard dash: 4.6 at Washington Pro Day. Hometown: Cookeville, Tennessee. Moved and was raised in Dade City, Florida. Overview: He had a private workout with the Falcons, He’s considered the best deep-ball passer in the QB class. He started his career at Indiana. He redshirted in 2018 after playing in three games. In 2019, he started six games for the Hoosiers. He missed the rest of the year with an injury to his right shoulder (non-throwing). In 2020, he was second-team All-Big Ten but tore his ACL versus Maryland in November and missed the rest of the season. In 2021, he played five games and completed 87 of 162 passes (53.7%) for 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Missed the end of the season after separating the left (throwing) shoulder. He had two spectacular seasons after transferring to Washington. He guided the Huskies to the College Football Playoff title game. He won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player.
“He played well (in 2023) and hasn’t missed a game since he got to Washington, but you just can’t turn a blind eye to all the games he’s missed and all the injuries he’s had.” – NFC area scout
AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES
WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs
RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs
TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs
QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs
OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs
DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs
LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs
CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs
SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties
SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC