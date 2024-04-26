Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft bio: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) greets quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) after making a touchdown catch against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) greets quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) after making a touchdown catch against Washington State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
First round (8th overall ) – Michael Penix

Age: 24. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 212. Arms: 33 7/8. Hands: 10 1/2. 40-yard dash: 4.6 at Washington Pro Day. Hometown: Cookeville, Tennessee. Moved and was raised in Dade City, Florida. Overview: He had a private workout with the Falcons, He’s considered the best deep-ball passer in the QB class. He started his career at Indiana. He redshirted in 2018 after playing in three games. In 2019, he started six games for the Hoosiers. He missed the rest of the year with an injury to his right shoulder (non-throwing). In 2020, he was second-team All-Big Ten but tore his ACL versus Maryland in November and missed the rest of the season. In 2021, he played five games and completed 87 of 162 passes (53.7%) for 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Missed the end of the season after separating the left (throwing) shoulder. He had two spectacular seasons after transferring to Washington. He guided the Huskies to the College Football Playoff title game. He won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player.

“He played well (in 2023) and hasn’t missed a game since he got to Washington, but you just can’t turn a blind eye to all the games he’s missed and all the injuries he’s had.” – NFC area scout

