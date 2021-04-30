ajc logo
Falcons draft bio: Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

January 1, 2018 - Atlanta, Ga: Auburn Tigers wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers (3) is tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Richie Grant (27) and defensive back Kyle Gibson (25) after a catch by Craig-Myers during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday, January 1, 2018, in Atlanta. PHOTO / JASON GETZ
January 1, 2018 - Atlanta, Ga: Auburn Tigers wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers (3) is tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Richie Grant (27) and defensive back Kyle Gibson (25) after a catch by Craig-Myers during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday, January 1, 2018, in Atlanta. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Second round (40th overall) – Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

Height: 6-foot Weight: 194 Arms: 32-5/8 Hands: 9-3/8 Bench Press: 225 pounds 12 times Vertical: 34-½ 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds 20-shuttle: 4.27. 3-cone drill: 6.78

Overview: He tied for third in the FBS with six interceptions as a sophomore. He was first-team All-American Athletic Conference after making 109 tackles over 13 starts. He continued to develop over his career. He also was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which goes to the nation’s top defensive back. He was a two-time All-Florida pick from Choctawhatchee High School. He redshirted as a freshman at UCF in 2017. Grant played free safety, strong safety and sometimes in the slot. He’s better against the run than the pass. Lack of speed hurts him in coverage, but he has a noise for the ball.

