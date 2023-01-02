Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ll just have to keep finding ways to try to improve and to win’

On whether Ridder taking deep shots was the next step they needed to see from Ridder: “You know, again, they have a say in it, too. You want to take a bunch of deep shots. Well, if they’re giving you certain looks, it’s going to be hard to do that. That’s the challenge. Knowing that, hey, if you’re running the ball well, and if you’ve got some misdirection stuff coming on, and the way they were trying to stop the run game and using pressure, we get a chance. Give us a look, one-on-one, we’ve got to challenge those, and we’ve got to hit them. I thought it was a pretty good throw. I thought his pocket awareness was really good. He extended some plays, got us out of some things. That’s what you want to see. If you want to be a real starting quarterback in this league, got to be able to do that. So again, you know, the throw he made to (Cordarelle Patterson), I know what the call was, but I thought it was a better throw than he made a week ago in Baltimore on a very similar type play. So those things are encouraging. Really, the operation, the game comes down to this. You can make a lot of stats quarters one through three. If you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win critical third downs in the two-minute and win the game like he did right there.”

On whether they saw Ridder’s mobility going through the draft process: “You realize how good of an athlete (he is) in terms of awareness. There’s all kind of different guys that may be better running, you know. They get targeted that way, but when you have guys that are athletic, that have pocket presence and can extend plays, it certainly helps because you can use them in certain quarterback run situations or movement stuff. But when they can extend plays in the pocket, it does change people’s rush plans, which certainly helps the offensive line.”

On practice-squad wide receiver Cameron Batson’s status after his arrest: “We put out the statement (Saturday). I’m going to let that stand and let the whole process play out. I don’t have a new update. I’ll stand with the statement we gave yesterday.”

On whether Batson is still on the roster: “I’m going to go with the statement. I’ll leave it at that.”

On what went into the decision to have cornerback Isaiah Oliver play a significant number of snaps on Sunday: “The game plan. You know who the quarterback was going to be. Kind of told you what kind of mode they were going to go in, and it proved right as they started the game. They play a lot of that spread out and 11-personnel. They’ve got a lot of wideouts they like to roll in there. They have a pass-catching tight end in Trey McBride. A lot of it was the game plan.”

On what led to running back Tyler Allgeier getting a career-high 20 carries: “It’s stuff he’s been doing well all year. A lot of it, the challenge too is CP is such a versatile player. You use them together, there’s a lot of plays we use CP as a wideout. You saw the one in the red zone. There were some other plays we did. It’s nice when you can mix and match. Even Avery, the role Avery – get two backs in there – Avery can carry the football too. It’s fun to have versatile guys like that. Tyler continues, he’s consistently shown this, especially the second half of the year. As the game goes on, he’s harder to tackle. Such a smart, instinctive player. Another guy that we’re really excited about here.”

Sept. 11 Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 Saints 21, Falcons 18

Dec. 24 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Jan. 1 Falcons 20, Cardinals 19

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD