Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Defensive backs

“We’ve got a good start I think,” Bates said. “We’ve installed a lot of our stuff. I think that’s the biggest key right now, making sure that we’re understanding what is being installed and also gaining trust with each other and gaining trust with the coaches knowing that we can move forward.”

The Falcons retained assistant coach Jerry Gray, but are working with first-time NFL defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

“Right now, it’s just all about trust,” Bates said. “Having each other’s back. Knowing exactly what not just your job is, but what the nickel is doing. What the corner is doing.”

Coach Raheem Morris has praised the team’s cornerbacks, from A.J. Terrell on down. However, outside of Terrell, there’s not a cornerback who’s been a full-time NFL starter.

“Everybody is doing well,” Bates said. “Our group is very tight, very close. It doesn’t matter who’s out there. There is always going to be Twitter GMs everywhere. But I mean, if we trust each other in the group that we have already – which we do – it doesn’t matter who’s on the field.”

Clark Phillips played well down the stretch after taking over for Jeff Okudah, who was not re-signed in the offseason. Mike Hughes and Dee Alford will battle for the nickel position. Bates expressed that he didn’t believe the front office was finished adding to the secondary group.

There are some veteran cornerbacks who remain unsigned free agents.

Stephon Gilmore, 33, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is still available, along with Xavien Howard, 30, a four-time Pro Bowler. Also, Patrick Peterson, 34, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is available.

Other veteran free-agent cornerbacks include Adoree Jackson, J.C. Jackson and Eli Apple.

“(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and them, I don’t think that they are done with the offseason,” Bates said. “There is still a lot of observing going on week in and week out. ... I’m sure they’ll have a plan.”

But Bates is ready to move on if the Falcons don’t add any more help.

“I feel comfortable with the guys that we have,” Bates said. “We had a really good year as a defense as a whole. Just something to build off of for this year. Whether we go get a new guy or we don’t.”

The secondary could receive some help from an improved pass rush.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys up front who are very versatile that can rush the edge a little bit and play inside,” Bates said. “Play the run.”

Lake has been clear about installing the defense.

“Very detailed guy,” Bates said. “Jimmy has done a really good job of mixing up some things. Doing a really good job of just communicating with us.”

It addition to whoever will start opposite of Terrell, DeMarcco Hellams took over at safety for Richie Grant down the stretch of last season. He played well alongside of Bates.

“Marcco has done a really good job,” Bates said. “I always tell Marcco that he has no problems playing football, feeling it and seeing it. But the biggest thing I see is him understanding the playbook. I can see the growth and improvement that he’s making as a player and a person.”

The Falcons focused on swarming to the ball over the offseason because contact drills were not allowed.

“On defense, no matter what we call, don’t let them catch it,” Bates said. “Don’t let them score the ball. Some of it has been similar. But the talk of getting to the ball ... knowing where your leverage is. Keeping the ball in the chute. That type of stuff is what we (were) working on.”

The Falcons also didn’t want to blow any coverages.

“Being able to trust each other,” Bates said. “When we are in Cover-2, this guy should be the outside player, and this guy should be hitting it inside. Stuff like that. The main thing for us (was) running to the ball, training our bodies to make calls and communicate when we are tired as well.”

Gray, who joined then-coach Arthur Smith’s staff last season, was retained as the assistant head coach/defense by Morris.

“Jessie played at a high level, but we’re trying to get everyone to play at that same level,” Gray said. “That’s the biggest thing … once our guys understand that ... my job here is to make you better. It’s not to take away from you. It’s not to do anything negative to you, it’s to make you a better football player and hopefully a better person.”

Terrell, who’s playing for a long-term contract, gave up explosive touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans last season. Falcons cornerbacks allowed eight touchdown passes of 20 yards or more, which was tied for third most in the NFL.

Better cornerback play will be imperative if the Falcons are going to improve on defense.

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

