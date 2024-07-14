Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: wide receivers/tight ends

The Falcons plan to play Pitts at tight end and wide receiver.

“He’s learning basically two different positions,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “There’s some tight end and there’s some receiver. So, he’s got a lot on his plate. He’s handled it really well. I’m just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system.”

The Falcons have high aspirations for Pitts.

“The sky is the limit for what kind of season that he can have,” Robinson said.

Pitts had a strong rookie season in 2021 and nearly broke Mike Ditka’s recording for receiving yards by a rookie. Ditka had 1,076 yards in 14 games in 1961. Pitts had 1,026 in 17 games.

But Pitts’ production dropped off after the trade of Matt Ryan and a rash of injuries, including season-ending knee surgery in 2022.

Despite the recent history, the regime has big plans for Pitts.

“We’ll move him around the formation,” Robinson said. “We’ll use him as blocker. We’ll use him as a receiver. We’ll use him all across the board.”

New tight ends coach Kevin Koger did a film study of all of Pitts’ NFL games.

“He played fast,” Koger said of Pitts’ rookie season. “He looked young and spry. He is still young and spry. He is 23 years old. … He was playing fast and free.”

One play stood out for Koger. It happened in the Buffalo game Jan. 2, 2022.

“He was running a crossing route,” Koger said. “He breaks a tackle and goes like 60 yards (61 actually). That was the biggest thing. This guy is fast. He played fast.”

Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Pitts ran the 40-yard dash at 4.44 seconds at his University of Florida Pro Day in 2021. With the injuries in 2022 and 2023 did not play as fast.

“You saw that speed translating on the field that year when he was healthy,” Koger said. “He was rolling. He’s excited to get back to that form.”

Last season, Pitts didn’t look so “young and spry” or as fast coming off knee surgery.

“There were some things, even he will probably tell you that he didn’t feel 100 percent, but Kyle is a tough kid,” Koger said. “He wasn’t being the type of guy, ‘well no, I can’t play.’ If he was good enough to play, he was going to play. I think that some of that was coming off that knee and him not feeling too confident in putting that foot in the ground and be able to change directions.”

Koger saw progress over the offseason.

“He’s getting to that point where he feels confident,” Koger said. “He starting to play faster.”

He’s back to changing direction.

“I think some of it was unplanned change of direction, when he had to redirect around a defender that (he wasn’t) planning to be there,” Koger said. “I think that was some of it. That was probably the biggest thing, change of direction, running fast. Straight has never been an issue for him, but when those miles pile up on the knee a little bit and you’re coming off a significant injury, those things can be tough.”

Koger is fine with Pitts playing some wide receiver and expanding his role in the offense.

“The biggest thing with Kyle is that your best players have the most to give,” Koger said. “He has a lot to give. He can handle it.”

The Falcons are hoping that Pitts, who’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 247 pounds by the team, will create mismatches.

“So, that’s the biggest thing for him, just being able to retain the information,” said Koger, who played tight end at Michigan. “Doing it from a couple of spots knowing that, hey, we are asking him to do more than some of the other guys on the team because he has a lot of give.”

Pitts was up to the increased workload over the offseason.

“He’s been handling it well,” Koger said. “He’s been super diligent in terms of studying the playbook and knowing where he needs to be and handling the details.”

The Falcons like how Pitts approached his new role over the offseason.

“He’s willing to work,” Koger said. “He texting me at night. He’s texting me in the morning. When I’m in the office he wants to stop by and watch routes. So, he wants it. I’m more than willing to give it to him. He’s had a great attitude so far.”

Robinson, who’s in first season as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, has been plotting different ways to involve Pitts.

“There is so much in there,” said Robinson, who played quarterback at Oklahoma State. “Obviously, (everyone) sees the athletic traits.”

The Falcons will try to get some questions answered in the exhibition season.

“What can he do when the ball is in the air?” Robinson said. “What can he do with the ball in his hands? I’m excited about him as a blocker. I think that’s untapped. I think he’s willing and he’s wants to do it. He wants to be a complete tight end.”

Patrick Kramer, an offensive assistant, is helping Koger with the tight ends.

“I’ve seen what Koger and Patrick Kramer have done in that room with him has been awesome,” Robinson said. “He has so much flexibility with what he can do.”

Pitts, who basically is in a contract year after the team picked up his $10.4-million fifth-year option, feels he’s healthy.

“Everybody likes to feel 1,000 percent and at your normal self,” Pitts said. “I would say that it wasn’t so much bad during the games, it was more (preparing) during the week. Dealing with that soreness and tightness just all through the week. Then Sunday was just show day. So, you can figure it out on Sunday. But all through the week it was a grind.”

Ike Hilliard, who played 12 seasons in the NFL (1997-2008) after starring at Florida under Steve Spurrier, will take over as the wide receivers coach. He’s coached wide receivers in the NFL with the Dolphins (2011), Commanders (2012, 2014-19), Bills (2013) and Steelers (2020-21). He coached at Auburn in 2022 and with the Florida Tuskers in the United Football League in 2009-10.

“I have a personal relationship with Ray-Ray,” Hilliard said. “I had Ray-Ray in Pittsburgh in ‘20 and ‘21, so I know exactly who he is. I’m grateful for management allowing Ray-Ray the opportunity to be here. He is a fearless return man. Primarily a return man, but now he gets the chance to compete at wideout exclusively.”

-AJC columnist Ken Sugiura contributed to this article.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

