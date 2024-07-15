Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Offensive line

Matthews, who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, is set to protect the blind side of new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“He has a great sense of humor,” Matthews said. “Great movie quoter. Stuff like that I guess. … Really, the first day stood out. We’re sitting as an (offensive) line having breakfast, and he comes right up and introduces himself to a lot of guys.”

That gesture was a hit with the tight-knit offensive line group.

“I was like hey, I like this guy,” Matthews said. “He fits in really well. He’s been just real easy to get along with.”

The Falcons also drafted rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the draft.

“He’s been good, but unfortunately, I haven’t had any reps with him yet,” Matthews said. “From what I’ve seen, (he’s) an extremely talented kid. He comes in every day and works hard. I haven’t got a chance to talk to him too much, but when I have, I’ve been impressed.”

Matthews has helped to anchor the offensive line, which has four other starters returning in left guard Matthew Bergeron, center Drew Dalman, second-team All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom and right tackle Kaleb McGary.

Matthews’ offseason plan was simple.

“Just stay on top of the body,” Matthews said. “Feeling healthy. I feel great. So, I want to continue that.”

The Falcons’ blocking scheme will expand this season.

“Just getting comfortable with what we’ve got going on now, the change in scheme, a new quarterback and all of that stuff,” Matthews said. “I was just telling (Dwayne Ledford), our offensive line coach, that personally it feels like everything is clicking really well. The way that we (called) plays and (ran) stuff. It (felt) really good.”

Matthews, who has played for coaches Mike Smith, Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith, was elated that Ledford was retained by new coach Raheem Morris.

“Led is one of those guys who’s consistent,” Matthews said. “He’s going to come in everyday with the same energy and attitude. He’s got our backs more than anything. That’s a guy that you want to play for. He’s been great. He’s very excited.”

The Falcons’ offensive linemen have thrived in the run-blocking game over the past three seasons under Ledford. Lindstrom has acceded to All-Pro status and was named second-team Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023. McGary has reduced his blown-blocks percentage each year. Dalman, who was considered a tweener coming out of college at 295 pounds, has developed nicely.

In 2023, Bergeron, who converted from left tackle to guard as a rookie, played stronger over the course of the season. The former Syracuse product should be more comfortable heading into his second season at guard.

“We just want to keep building up what we’ve been doing,” Matthews said. “Being a dominant offensive line.”

After Arthur Smith was fired, the Giants wanted to interview Ledford. The Falcons blocked the request to make sure that Ledford would be available to the new coach.

After Morris was named the new coach, Ledford was retained and named the run-game coordinator/offensive line.

“My guys, we’ve got a close relationship,” Ledford said.

Under Ledford’s tutelage, the Falcons went from having the 31st running attack (85.4 yards per game) in 2021 to third in 2022 (159.9 yards per game). Last season, the Falcons finished ranked ninth in rushing per game at 127 yards per game.

Last season, backups Storm Norton, Ryan Neuzil, Tyler Vrabel and Kyle Hinton all received starts.

Late in the offseason, the Falcons sought to improve the depth along the offensive line.

Offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who played in the United Football League this season, signed with the Falcons on June 20. Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, once a draft pick of New England, signed with the Falcons in early June.

Jones-Smith, 28, who’s 6-7 and 320 pounds, played at Pittsburgh. He was with the Raiders in 2020 and played in three games. He was with the Ravens in 2021 and played in three games.

Stueber, who was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 draft, played at Michigan. The Falcons list Stueber at 6-foot-7 and 338 pounds.

“The biggest thing is we want to play fast,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “We want to be physical, (and) we want to be aggressive at all times. We just want these guys to cut loose and go play ball. That’s going to be at the forefront of it at all times.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Dwayne Ledford will be on the staff of Falcons' new head coach Raheem Morris.

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

