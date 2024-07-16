Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Defensive line

“The essence of football is blocking and defeating blocks,” Rodgers said.

In addition to the veterans, the Falcons have promising young players in second-year lineman Zach Harrison and rookies Ruke Orhorhoro, Brandon Dorlus and Zion Logue along the 3-4 defensive front.

“Grady played a little bit more in the A gap (center-guard) and David played in the B gap (guard-tackle),” Rodgers said. “(Onyemata’s) role didn’t change as much. ... I felt like watching the tape from last year, he did a really good job of being productive.”

Jarrett suffered his injury against the Titans on Oct. 29. Jarrett has targeted the start of training camp for his return. Don’t expect the Falcons to rush him back.

“That’s my goal,” Jarrett said. “Obviously with training camp, there’s always a ramp-up period. Mine might look a little different, but the bulk of it, my goal is to have most of my reps in and not too much special treatment on the side. That’s what I’m working for.”

Jarrett was on hand over the offseason.

“He (was) in (offseason) meetings,” Rodgers said. “He attended. He knows what football is supposed to look like. He injects his own personality into our meeting room when he needs to. He’s a really good resource for young players because he’s been (in the trenches).”

New defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is rooting for a full recovery.

“Electric,” Lake said of Jarrett’s style of play. “Electric knock-off in the run game, run stuffer, and then gives you extreme pass rush in the interior.”

Rodgers, who played quarterback in college at Indiana and Missouri State, has coached in the NFL since 2009. He’s been with the Broncos (2009-14), Bears (2015-20 and Chargers (2021-23). In 2018 with the Bears, he won the John Teerlinck award, which goes to the top defensive line coach in the league.

“We are trying to get everybody to play at a certain standard,” Rodgers said.

So, what is the standard for the Falcons’ defensive line?

“We want to be able to establish the ability to be tough, rugged and smart,” Rodgers said. “Knock people back. Stay square on blocks. Get extension, shed and tear up blocks. There are a lot of things that go into that. To play with power in the pass rush as well as being dynamic with our hands, hips and feet.”

Rodgers, who has coached former Pro Bowlers Elvis Dumervil, DeMarcus Ware and Akiem Hicks, has used film of his former players to show the Falcons his expectations.

“This is what it supposed to look like,” Rodgers said. “These are the drills that we are going to do to get to this point. So, it’s hard to say that the standard is one thing. It’s culmination of things.”

When he’s showing Ware, he’s showing a player who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. Dumervil was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

“We’re starting to understand from a visual standpoint, maybe not from a physical standpoint, what it’s supposed to look like,” Rodgers said. “How we are going to get there in a nutshell, that’s kind of my explanation.”

Rodgers believes the offseason went well, but for the linemen, they need contact.

“We are just (trying) to line up and know where to go,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to put any undue pressure on anybody to live up to whatever expectations people may have. I think every one of these players have their own expectations. It’s our job as coaches to show them how to meet their own expectations.”

Rodgers will be charged with helping the Falcons improve their pass rush.

“We talk about rushing four-as-one, and when you say four guys, you’re talking about two edge guys and two interior guys,” Rodgers said. “The fifth guy may end up being a linebacker, but at the end of the day, when you’re doing a four-man pass rush, it’s four-as-one.”

The Falcons didn’t re-sign Bud Dupree or Calais Campbell, who tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.5 last season. Onyemata had four sacks and Harrison, who flashed down the stretch of last season, had three sacks.

Orhorhoro was drafted in the second round (35th overall) out of Clemson. He had 12 career sacks over 1,526 defensive snaps. Dorlus was drafted in the fourth round (109th overall) and had 12 sacks and 27 tackles for losses. Logue, who was a late-bloomer at Georgia, was drafted in the sixth round (179th overall).

“Everybody is different,” Orhorhoro said. “You have different body types and have to play different ways. I’m still going to be my own person, but I’m going to take bits and pieces from (Onyemata and Jarrett) and try to implement that into my game.”

Dorlus also is looking forward to working the veteran defensive tackles.

“I just want to see their work regiment,” Dorlus said. “How hard they go in practice. Off the field, how they break down and watch film. How they’ve survived in this league so long.”

Rodgers doesn’t care where the production comes from along the defensive line.

“If one guy gets the production, we are all going to celebrate,” Rodgers said. “It’s too dirty in there. Things happen during the down. Maybe a guy gets double-teamed. Maybe a guy gets chipped (blocked). Whatever it may be, if they are devoting extra people to other players, then we have to take advantage of the one-on-one situations.”

Rodgers will try to find some mismatches. He’s aware that the Falcons have had trouble rushing opposing quarterbacks.

“So, there are a lot of different ways to create pass rush, whether it’s alignments,” Rodgers said. “Whether it’s matchups, pressure or non-pressure. We look for those weaknesses and try to attack them.”

Rodgers is looking forward to working with the rookies.

“We’ll see how these guys grow,” Rodgers said. “We have some good players in that room. Guys are really going to have to work hard because there is no redshirting in pro football.”

Late in the offseason, the Falcons sought to improve the depth along the defensive line.

Defensive tackle Prince Emili, who played in the United Football League with the San Antonio Brahmas this year, signed June 20.

Emili, 25, who’s 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, played at Pennsylvania. He spent time with the Saints and Bills after going undrafted in 2022. He has played in two NFL games.

The AJC’s Michael Cunningham and Gabriel Burns contributed to this story.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Quarterbacks

Part 3: Wide receivers/Tight ends

Part 4: Offensive line

Part 5: Defensive line

Part 6: Linebackers

Part 7: Secondary

Part 8: Special teams

The Bow Tie Chronicles