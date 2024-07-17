Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Linebackers

Jacquies Smith, who played five seasons in the NFL, is the new outside linebackers coach, and Barrett Rudd, who played eight seasons in the league, is the new inside linebackers coach.

The Falcons need Ebiketie to have a breakout season.

“I think we’ve got people in our (group) who are at different stages in their career,” Smith said. “The first thing you always want to do is be self-motivated. I think a lot of guys at this stage of their careers are really self-motivated.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter are the top outside linebackers on the roster, which includes rookie Bralen Trice, who was selected in the third round (74th overall) of this year’s draft.

The Falcons also have Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni and DeAngelo Malone.

“Just as far as the first thing that really comes to mind, are you really getting off the ball,” Smith said. “Getting off the ball really applies pressure to the offensive linemen. So, are you really getting off the ball?”

Carter, who has 21.5 career sacks, is looking forward to returning to a 3-4 alignment.

“I’m back in my element in a 3-4, playing outside ‘backer,” Carter said. “I think the whole team is just excited and ready to get back to work. It’s always a little different. Coming into every year, you are going to have a different team, but it just feels good to have every body back out here and ready to go to work, ready to see how far we can push this thing.”

Trice started his career at Washington when new Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake was the head coach.

Trice was a menace in the backfield, but also dropped into coverage for the Huskies. The Falcons need outside linebackers who can rush off the edge and also drop into coverage in some blitz packages.

The Falcons liked the power that Trice played with later in his career.

“The work is the work,” Trice said about possibly playing early in his NFL career. “I’m going to show up and do everything I need to do to earn that position. It’s not just going to be handed to me. I’m excited to get the opportunity everyday to come out here and show what I got.”

Andersen was looking forward to training camp.

“But it is crazy to be going into Year Three, and I guess (I) understand what offenses are trying to do a little big more now,” Andersen said. “Understand (my) job in the scheme and being able to help whoever, whether it be our young nickels or our young linebackers. I’m still learning from them as well. I’m always trying to pick up things and improve.”

Andersen doesn’t know if he’ll reclaim his starting position. Nate Landman stepped in alongside Kaden Elliss and finished third on the team in tackles, with 110.

“Those guys are awesome,” Andersen said. “Lucky to be in the (meeting) room with them. Picking their brains, learning from each other and competing with each other. I’m excited for training camp to come along because I think our inside linebacker (group) is going to be pretty special.”

So, there are three inside linebackers for the two starting spots.

“I mean, it’s an awesome problem,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “These three ‘backers, and who knows there may be more, but these three guys that got well-documented snaps for us and that have gone out there and played a lot of football is so much fun to watch.”

Morris likes how the linebackers were communicating over the offseason.

“They’ve got different styles of play. They’ve got speed differences and they’ve got hand usage,” Morris said. “They do so many good things, it’s almost like three different coaches sitting in a room at the same time.”

Morris won’t rule out playing all three of the inside linebackers together.

“It is going to be exciting to get them on the field,” Morris said. “Maybe all at the same time because they have that type of ability that warrants more play-time. The only way that you get more play-time is you get creative, you get innovative.”

Andersen, who was taken in the second round (58th overall) of the 2022 draft, showed some promise as a rookie and last season before his injury.

“(He’s) fast,” Morris said. “Troy is extremely fast. He’s quick. He’s got great short-space quickness.”

Even though the Falcons were not live-tackling, Morris’ liked Andersen’s approach.

However, Landman and Elliss developed some chemistry last season. Elliss ranked second on the team in tackles, with 122.

“Those guys communicate at the highest level,” Morris said.

Morris figures that things will get sorted out in the exhibition season.

“(Andersen) is healthy, so that always helps,” Morris said. “But watching those three guys out there, man, it’s been fun to watch. You’re talking about some big humans (who) can move really quickly and do some special things.”

Rudd stressed communication to the defensive line over the offseason.

“Nate, we knew already naturally had that just knack and that tool,” Morris said. “Elliss, I found out that he has that knack and that tool. That’s just unique about him. I didn’t know Troy as well. But I’m starting to see it and feel it from the other side of the football. That’s always fun to watch.”

The AJC’s Michael Cunningham contributed to this story.

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Quarterbacks

Part 3: Wide receivers/Tight ends

Part 4: Offensive line

Part 5: Defensive line

Part 6: Linebackers

Part 7: Secondary

Part 8: Special teams

The Bow Tie Chronicles