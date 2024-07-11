Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Quarterbacks

He participated in the offseason program and passed the ball without any contact or players around his legs. Cousins was happy with how the offseason went.

“I feel very good about our progress over the (offseason) as a team together,” Cousins said. “We’ve covered a lot of football. A lot of install. There’s more to go. But just building continuity, building familiarity with teammates, with the scheme and with the coaches. That’s what it’s all been about. We’ve definitely made those steps.”

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson concurs with Cousins about building the foundation over the offseason.

“We want to make sure that we’re teaching it incrementally, where it’s digestible for these guys,” Robinson said. “They’ve done a great job. We’ve got so many smart players. They are so into it, they all love ball.”

Quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates also was pleased with the offseason.

“With Kirk it’s just about finishing strong,” Yates said. “We’ve made a lot of progress as an offense. As a team. As a quarterback (group), since he’s been here, since OTAs and the offseason program started. Just (finished) that off strong, and I know those guys will be eager to come straight back.”

The Falcons shocked some in the football world when they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft. They’ve made it clear that Cousins in the quarterback and that Penix is the quarterback of the future.

Cousins and Penix have started building a relationship that eventually could lead to a transfer of power.

“It’s been great,” Cousins said. “You know, it continues to be kind of that working force together. There’s so much we all are kind of having to learn right now and grow together in. And so, we’re doing that. Michael’s doing great.”

The Falcons also re-signed Taylor Heinicke and signed John Paddock as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Illinois and Ball State.

“John’s doing great,” Cousins said. “Taylor’s awesome. It’s so good to have a person in the room who’s started dozens of games and has been in the fire. (He) really has that experience. I love being able to lean on that. So, Taylor’s been a huge asset.”

Cousins is looking forward to working with wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

“They’re both very talented players, very capable,” Cousins said. “Mooney has incredible movement skills, great hands. Football matters to him. There’s an intense intent to his work that you don’t see very often in players. Just thrilled with the player we got in Mooney.”

Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021, signed as a free agent after spending four seasons with the Bears. He caught only 213 of his 360 targets (46.1%) over that time.

London, who was taken eighth overall in the 2022 draft, should benefit from playing with a veteran running back.

“Then Drake, just a very natural receiver, really friendly target,” Cousins said. “You know, he kind of just looks open to your eye as a quarterback because of his size, the way he runs routes, his catch radius, his natural hands and his fluidity.”

Cousins doesn’t see any limitations in London’s game.

“He can run the whole route tree, so you can ask him to do a lot,” Cousins said. “And he’s tough. He’s a competitor. I feel very fortunate to work with those two guys and be a big part of our offense this year.”

Cousins and the Falcons will take a cautious approach to the exhibition games. Morris said he’s fine if Cousins isn’t ready until the season opener against the Steelers on Sept. 8.

“It feels like a long ways away,” Cousins said. “But I think it’s always a great test to evaluate where we are as an offense, as a system. I would love to get in and play (in the exhibitions) if we can. We’ll have to see as we get there where we are. But, you know, it would be great to get out there and kind of have that full dress rehearsal.”

Tight end Kyle Pitts has been trying to pick up things from Cousins.

“He can joke when he wants to, but he’s as serious he needs to be,” Pitts said.

Cousins has tried to get to know his new teammates as quickly as possible.

“He’s adaptive,” Pitts said. “He’s trying to find out how everyone learns. So, he talks to everyone differently. For him to teach me, it’s let’s go walk it. Somebody else like Rondale (Moore) or Darnell, they’ll say let’s watch film. Everybody is different. I can’t just sit and hear it, I have to walk it out.”

Cousins started his career with Washington, but has played the past six seasons with the Vikings. He played the past two seasons under coach Kevin O’Connell, who previously was the Rams’ offensive coordinator.

Robinson worked under O’Connell for two seasons (2020 and 2021) and most of the Falcons’ new offense is familiar to Cousins.

“He’s incredibly, cerebral,” Robinson said. “He’s seen so many different looks. He’s got great recall. He can recall things from when he had Klint Kubiak as his offensive coordinator (in Minnesota in 2021) and then recently with Kevin O’Connell. He can kind of take some of those things he had with Kevin the last couple of years and apply it to what we are doing here.”

There’s still some new concepts to learn.

“You see right away, how well he sees defenses,” Robinson said. " ‘Hey, what if we put this on this.’ He just sees the game is such a great way (and) that is why he’s been such a good player for a long time.”

Heinicke, Penix and Paddock likely will get most of the exhibition action.

Paddock, who’s 6-foot and 190 pounds, most recently played at Illinois. He played six seasons in college. One season at Illinois (2023) and five at Ball State (2018-22).

Running back Bijan Robinson is a neighbor to Cousins in the teams’ locker room.

“He’s (real) particular in what he does,” Robinson said. “How he calls plays. How he throws the ball. How he tries … even how he hands off the ball. He always asking me ‘was that good.’ Was it good enough. Having a guy like that is the difference maker for what we’ve got.”

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has enjoyed Cousins’ transition over the offseason, too.

“I joked with him after that cadence meeting we had, I said man you sound better than a lot of the coaches that have done meetings,” said Matthews, a 10-year veteran. “He’s just a very good communicator and teacher.”

Pitts also has taken to the new quarterback.

“Been around the block, a veteran quarterback,” Pitts said. “It’s great to learn from him. He’s seen a lot of ball. He has a lot to teach. He’s seen different players and different sizes.”

There’s a bottom line to the Cousins’ acquisition.

“He can help you win,” Pitts said.

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

