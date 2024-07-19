Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: Special teams

“I’ve done this when I was playing,” Williams said. “Back in ‘22, I was hanging around the building leaving late. Hanging around ‘Quice’s office. I feel like it’s good luck.”

After being injured some players detach themselves from the team and may even return to their hometowns to rehab.

“Even when I got hurt, I stuck around and they let me come to the away games and stuff, to help the team in any way possible,” Williams said. “I was going to still have the same game plan. I would share my thoughts and still learn the game plan. Last year, even considering the circumstances, it was still a blessing.”

Williams tore his ACL in a practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in June 2023.

“I feel good,” Williams said. “I got cleared and I (was) out there doing everything. Doing all of the movements. Things feel good.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

It was tough for Williams to be away from the game.

“It was a long offseason for me,” Williams said. “It took a lot of work. With this stuff, the work is never done. I have to stay on top of my strength, my stability and things like that. I feel good out there.”

He lead the league in punt returns with an average of 16.2 yards per return in 2022. He also will get a shot to handle the kickoffs since Cordarrelle Patterson was not re-signed.

Williams averaged 21.3 yards on 23 kickoff returns as a rookie in 2021. He averaged 19.6 yards on 16 returns in 2022.

The former Boise State standout, who was drafted in the fifth round (183rd overall), is looking forward to new rules.

“It’s more returns for me,” Williams said. “I’m extremely excited. I’m glad they are making this adjustment. I’m excited just to see how the league handles this. There are going to be a lot adjustments on the fly.”

Under the new rule, the kicker will line up on the 35-yard line, which is the part of the rule that remains the same.

The kicking team will have 10 players lined up on the receiving team’s 40-yard line, so the kicker will be 25 yards behind his teammates.

The receiving team must have a minimum of nine players between the 30 and 35-yard line, which would be known as the “set-up” zone.

The kickoff had turned into a ceremonial play, with teams settling for touchbacks and starting drives at the 25-yard line. There were 13 kickoffs and no returns in the most recent Super Bowl.

“What I do know is that the return rate is going to be up,” Williams said. “The touchback rate was really high the last few years. I think it will be flipped. I think the return rate is going to be really high, and you’ll see a low touchback rate. I think it’s good for football. It’s good for everybody, including returners.”

Some believe the kickoff return will become like a zone-read run because the players don’t have a running start.

“I can definitely see the comparison,” Williams said. “You have a lot of guys starting on the same line, I guess, all the way down the field. So, you might find returns hitting where they are not planned to hit. There is going to be a lot of instincts and visions used. Yeah, I think it’s a good play for us.”

Marquice Williams has spent a lot of time working on his team’s return plays. He likely will not reveal much during the exhibition season.

“I think it’s going to change (the game) a lot because it’s bringing the play back to life,” he said. “There is going to be over 600 more plays in the NFL, which is going to accumulate more yards. It going to (lead to) more points. I think it will be exciting.”

There is some intrigue surrounding the play and how teams will deploy their returners.

“Yes, it is unknown because this play has never been ran before,” Williams said. “I know the XFL had a variation of it, but the way we are doing it in the NFL is a little bit different.”

Avery Williams will have some competition.

“I think in the return game having a guy back there like Avery Williams, like Rondale Moore or Ray-Ray McCloud, possibly Tyler Allgeier, we have a bunch of returners that we could put back there,” Marquice Williams said. “Mike Hughes, who was really good coming out of (Central Florida). We have a lot of opportunities to be dynamic.”

Williams has been a popular assistant coach this offseason.

“I’ve even had some (defensive) linemen come up to me and say, ‘Coach, you know I can return,’” he said. “I’m like ‘OK.’ ... it’s fun. Our players know they get to be on special teams rather than have to be on special teams. All of our players are excited.”

Kicker Younghoe Koo, punter Bradley Pinion and snapper Liam McCullough return to keep the kicking operation in place. The Falcons also have rookie punter Ryan Sanborn on hand.

In 2023, Koo made 32 of 37 field-goal attempts (86.5%) and made 27 of 28 extra-point attempts (96.4%).

Pinon averaged 41.5 yards on 76 punts last season. He placed 27 punts inside the 20-yard line, 11 inside the 10 and three inside the 5.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

FALCONS 90-MAN DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, Dylan Drummond

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner, Ross Dwelley

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden, Daylen Baldwin, OJ Hiliare.

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley, Andrew Stueber

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton,

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jaryd Jones-Smith

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Prince Emil, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Bradlee Anae, Kehinde Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, JD Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Bralen Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis, Dane Cruikshank

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Running backs

Part 2: Quarterbacks

Part 3: Wide receivers/Tight ends

Part 4: Offensive line

Part 5: Defensive line

Part 6: Linebackers

Part 7: Secondary

Part 8: Special teams

The Bow Tie Chronicles